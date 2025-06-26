ETV Bharat / state

Security Alarm At Jaipur Hospital Over Threatening Email In Ajmal Kasab Name

Despite thorough search by police and personnel from other security agencies, no bomb of any kind was found at ESIC hospital.

Jaipur: The ESIC hospital in Jaipur received a bomb threat, setting off a security alarm on Thursday. The threatening email mentioned the name of a Pakistani terrorist and member of the Islamist militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, Ajmal Kasab.

The email claimed that the sender belonged to the terrorist group associated with Ajmal Kasab, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and threatened to bomb the ESIC Hospital.

Following the alert from hospital authorities, local police, the fire brigade, a bomb disposal squad, civil defence, and other emergency teams rushed to the scene. Dean of ESIC hospital Dr. Rajesh Chetiwal said, "We received a mail at around 7:30 am on Thursday. The sender issued a threat of bombing the hospital. This mail has come to the hospital in the name of Ajmal Kasab. We immediately informed the concerned police station about this and the patients were evacuated."

The police and personnel from other security agencies searched the entire hospital, but no bomb of any kind was found there. The investigation has been handed over to the cyber cell. Due to security reasons, authorities have restricted the movement of people and vehicles inside the hospital.

Jaipur has earlier seen a disturbing pattern of similar bomb threats over some time. There were security alarms on May 8, 12, and 13, when threatening emails were issued. Emailed messages warned of blasts at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Police investigations led to the arrest of a woman from Ahmedabad, who allegedly sent multiple threatening emails to Jaipur authorities.

