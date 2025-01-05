Security Alert After Drone Sighting Over Lord Jagannath Temple In Puri

Bhubaneswar: A drone was found flying over the Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri early Sunday morning, raising serious security concerns. The drone, which was seen flying over the temple during 'mangal aarti', caught devotees by surprise.

A video captured during the flying of the drone showed the drone against the backdrop of a dark sky appearing as an illuminant object racing past the Lord Jagannath Temple amid chit-chat of devotes on the premises.

The unauthorised drone hovered over Srimandir's Nilachakra and Dhadinauti. The visibility of the drone in the high-security zone raised many eyebrows as servitors and devotees questioned the possibility of the incident amid tight security. They also raised concerns over the security of Lord Jagannath temple.

Last year, a similar incident happened. A YouTuber, who flew the drone in prohibited areas and captured pictures, later sought an apology. A similar incident also happened in 2023. In the early hours, the unauthorised drone was spotted over Jagannath Temple in Puri, evoking outcry.