Security Alarm In Uttarakhand Airport After Recovery of Satellite Phone From US National, Bomb Threat Call

Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport also became the centre of security alert after authorities received a bomb threat.

US National Held In Uttarakhand Airport With Satellite Phone
Published : 2 hours ago

Doiwala: A satellite phone was found from the possession of an American citizen in Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport in an incident which set off security alarm in the state on Monday. After the recovery of the banned satellite phone, a case has been registered against the American citizen. The foreign national is held and was being questioned by the police who are trying to extract information about the banned satellite phone.

Police said during the checking by security agencies at Jolly Grant Airport under Kotwali Doiwala, an Iridium satellite phone was recovered from an American citizen Joshua Ivan Richardson, who has come to India on e-tourist visa.

After preliminary interrogation, CISF handed over the American citizen to Jolly Grant Police Outpost. SI Madhu Yadav, CISF official posted at Jolly Grant, has lodged a complaint. Thereafter, a case has been registered against the American citizen under section 4/20 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and section 3/6 of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933.

Doiwala Kotwali police station in-charge Vinod Gusain said that the American citizen is being questioned by the police and other concerned agencies. "We hope after the questioning, some vital facts will come out. Significantly, Dehradun Jolly Grant Airport received a bomb threat on the day. It alarmed the security forces who went on active mode. Every person coming and going is being kept under strict surveillance, Gusain added.

