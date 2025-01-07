Security Alarm In Ram Temple After Gujarat Bizman Caught Capturing Photos With Spy Cam Hidden In Specs

Ayodhya: In a breach of security protocol, a young man wearing glasses with spy camera in it crossed all the checking points on Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya and reached the main gate of the temple before he was caught by security guards on Monday.

While he was capturing photos, a security person noticed sudden flash of light in the glass he wore and raised alarm. His wife also accompanied him when the incident happened. Both of them had reached Ayodhya from Vadodara, Gujarat, to visit Ram Lalla. Security agencies questioned the young man and released him later.

The incident happened at 3 pm. He was identified as Jani Jaikumar, who hails from Vadodara in Gujarat. Jaikumar, along with his wife, reached the Singhdwar and started taking photos of the Ram Mandir. Cameras were installed on both sides of the glasses' frame. He captured photographs after pressing a button.

Security man was alerted when the glass he was wearing suddenly lit up after he pressed the button to capture photographs. During this, SSF watcher Anurag Bajpai noticed Jani Jaikumar and informed the police about it. The youth was caught by police.

After questioning, it became clear that the youth was secretly taking photos with a camera fitted in the glasses. SP Security Balramchari Dubey said that due to the alertness of the watcher the youth was immediately taken into custody. No criminal history of him has been revealed so far. The youth is a businessman from Vadodara. The price of the glasses is said to be Rs 50,000. He was released after interrogation.