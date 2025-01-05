Security Alarm After Pakistani Drone Seized In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar Near Border

Sri Ganganagar: A drone from the Pakistan side was found in the Srikaranpur sector of Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan on Thursday. Soon after it was spotted, the BSF registered a case against unknown persons under the sections of the Indian Aircraft Act.

Police official Sanjeev Chauhan said a case has been registered on the basis of the report given by inspector Ravinder Kumar of the 77th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in the Srikaranpur sector.

He also said the incident was being investigated by the station in-charge CI Surendra Kumar Prajapati. “A drone was found on December 2 in a field of Chak 9-F adjacent to the Sheikhsarpal border post of the Border Security Force in the Srikaranpur sector. After receiving information from a farmer, BSF officials reached the spot and took the drone into their possession,” Prajapati said.

According to police sources, the drone was sent to the BSF's Jodhpur-based forensic lab for investigation. Forensic investigation has revealed that this drone flew three times from Pakistan to Indian territory in the area around the Sheikhsarpal border post.

According to police, the drone during the third flight fell either due to some technical fault or network disturbance. According to police sources, the drone was of low capacity.



Nothing suspicious found

Soon after the drone was found, BSF and intelligence agencies officials conducted a search operation in the surrounding area, but no suspicious object was found. Mostly heroin packets are dropped by drones from Pakistani side in the area. Pakistani heroin worth crores of rupees had been seized in the last three years on the international border adjoining Sriganganagar district.

In December last year, two foreign pistols were also recovered from a packet dropped by a Pakistani drone in a field in the Srikaranpur sector. Two pistols were also found in the adjoining Kesarisinghpur police station area. Police said they would try to trace the suspicious mobile numbers by taking the dump record of mobile phone towers near the Sheikhsarpal border post. Such an attempt would be made to find out the activities of suspicious persons in the area.