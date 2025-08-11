ETV Bharat / state

Security Agencies Avert Major Attack On Forces And Civilians In Manipur

A file photo of security forces stand guard after the overnight violence that erupted in five districts of Imphal Valley. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Security agencies engaged in counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast on Monday claimed to have averted a major attack on security forces and civilians by Manipur-based insurgent outfits.

In a major arms haul, security agencies based in Manipur recovered 365 arms and 1376 ammunition in July.

“We believe that the arms and ammunition recovered from several places in Manipur could have been used to attack the security forces and civilians,” a senior official aware of the present situation of Manipur told ETV Bharat.

It is worth mentioning that Manipur is currently under President's Rule. And the President Rule has again been extended for another six months in the State from February 13.

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, has recently informed the Rajya Sabha that eight months since President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur in February, only one incident of violence has been reported.

Disclosing about the recovered arms and ammunition from different places in Manipur, the official said that many of the arms are manufactured in China.

During the same period, the security agencies have also arrested 55 insurgents from different places in the northeast, including Manipur.

“We are trying to find the origin of the recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested insurgents,” the official said.

The recovery of foreign-made arms and ammunition assumes significance following the fact that many such arms were involved in the ethnic violence in the State. In fact, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been investigating a few cases over the involvement of foreign militants in Manipur violence.

Investigation into the case with RC 24/2023/NIA/DLI by NIA revealed that, Myanmar and Bangladesh based militant groups had earlier entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India.