'Secret Soldier' Dies By Suicide In Sukma, Probe On

A 'secret soldier' is recruited by the Chhattisgarh Police to collect intelligence from local people to help in anti-Naxal operations.

Published : May 14, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

Sukma: A 'secret soldier' allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said primarily it seems that he died by suicide and an investigation has been initiated as to why he took the drastic step.

The deceased has been identified as Sodhi Kamda. The incident took place at around 9.30 am. Hearing the gunshot, police personnel rushed to the spot and took Kamda to a hospital. On information, senior police officials reached to the spot and a probe was launched.

Sukma SP told ETV Bharat that the 'secret soldier' was deployed in Sukma district and posted in Bhandaripara police camp. "Kamda was rushed to Sukma district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway. The body will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem," Chavan said adding, a thorough investigation has been initiated.

Chhattisgarh Police recruit 'secret soldiers' in Bastar. They usually work in covert capacity for intelligence gathering. They collect intelligence from local residents, which in turn helps security forces in anti-Naxal operations. The 'secret soldiers' are usually local residents who are familiar with the terrain and the local people.

