ETV Bharat / state

Secret Camera In Shirt Button, Bluetooth Bud In Ear: Kerala Youth Arrested While Cheating In PSC Exam

Kannur: In a startling case of fraud, authorities on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly using advanced technology to cheat in a Kerala Public Service Commission(PSC) recruitment exam.

The accused, a native of Peralassery, is now being probed for possible unfair means in previous recruitment tests he appeared in.

According to a Kerala PSC spokesperson, the accused N.P. Mohammed Sahad, a native of Peralassery, was caught using advanced technology to cheat during the Secretariat Assistant exam held at Payyambalam Girls High School. The PSC Vigilance Department, suspicious of his behavior during the exam that began at 1:30 pm, detained him with the help of police officer Sreejith Koderi.