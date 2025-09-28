Secret Camera In Shirt Button, Bluetooth Bud In Ear: Kerala Youth Arrested While Cheating In PSC Exam
According to the Kerala PSC officials, the accused is under investigation for similar possible cheating methods in previous exams.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST
Kannur: In a startling case of fraud, authorities on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly using advanced technology to cheat in a Kerala Public Service Commission(PSC) recruitment exam.
The accused, a native of Peralassery, is now being probed for possible unfair means in previous recruitment tests he appeared in.
According to a Kerala PSC spokesperson, the accused N.P. Mohammed Sahad, a native of Peralassery, was caught using advanced technology to cheat during the Secretariat Assistant exam held at Payyambalam Girls High School. The PSC Vigilance Department, suspicious of his behavior during the exam that began at 1:30 pm, detained him with the help of police officer Sreejith Koderi.
The Sophisticated Fraud
Officials revealed that Sahad used a miniature camera hidden in the button of his shirt to capture real-time images of the question paper. “At first glance, the camera looked like a normal shirt button,” a PSC official said. The recorded images were sent to an friend outside, who replied the answers back to Sahad via a Bluetooth headset concealed in his ear. Sahad also used a mobile phone hidden in a special pocket under his pants to maintain communication.
PSC Launches Probe
The PSC has launched a thorough investigation into all the exams Sahad has taken, including four PSC exams and notably the Police Sub-Inspector exam held on August 30 at Pallikunnu Higher Secondary School. Authorities suspect similar cheating methods were used in these exams.
The probe was intensified after confidential information from Kannur Vigilance DySP Babu Peringayam was handed over to the PSC Vigilance Department. An inquiry is also underway to identify those who may have helped Sahad. If found guilty, Sahad could be blacklisted and banned from taking PSC exams for ten years. Strict legal action will be taken against him.
