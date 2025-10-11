ETV Bharat / state

Second-Year Medical Student From Odisha 'Gang-Raped' In Bengal's Durgapur

Durgapur: A second-year student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur has allegedly been gangraped by five persons on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who hails from Jaleshwar in the neighbouring Odisha, was out on a walk with fellow students on Mohun Bagan Avenue road adjacent to the Durgapur Government College when five boys, strangers to the victim, dragged her to a nearby forest to perpetrate on her, police added.

She was rescued from the spot by the companions who fled the spot at the time of her abduction and taken to a private hospital, the victim's family said, claiming that five people raped her.

Although the college authorities have not commented on the matter yet, the New Township police station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. However, it is not yet known why she and her companions went to an area which remains deserted from dusk.

The police are trying to establish the identity of the five accused and whether her classmates who accompanied her to the area had any role in the matter. "Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the medical student, we have started an investigation," a police official said.