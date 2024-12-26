ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Student From Assam Dies By Suicide At AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Police officials found the body of a second-year MBBS student on Thursday who died by suicide in his hotel room at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

Bhubaneswar: A second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday. The body of Ratnesh Kumar Mishra (21), a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, was found in his hostel room on Wednesday, they said. Police suspect that the financial crisis in his family led Mishra to take his life.

Before committing suicide, he sent an audio message to his younger brother, requesting their father not to sell their land. He also asked his brother to become a doctor but stayed in Assam. In the note found in his room, Mishra said nobody was responsible for his death, according to police.

His second-year examination was supposed to start on Thursday, and he returned to the campus from home after a 10-day vacation on Tuesday. His father had accompanied him back to Bhubaneswar this time. Mishra was supposed to visit the temple town of Puri on Wednesday along with his father, who was staying at a hotel outside the campus.

The father told reporters that he spoke to Mishra in the morning, but could not reach him on his mobile later. As repeated calls went unanswered, he rushed to his hostel and found the door locked from inside. With no response even after repeated bangings, the father along with some students broke into the room to find the body of Mishra.

He was immediately taken to the Emergency Room of the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas visited the hostel room later in the day. A case of unnatural death was registered at the Khandagiri police station, and an investigation was started, police said.

