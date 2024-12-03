ETV Bharat / state

Second-Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Sirohi

A police officer said it is not clear as to whether he took the drastic step due to academic pressure as final exams were on.

Representational Picture
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Sirohi: A second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sirohi district late on Monday night, police said. The student was appearing for his final exams but the reason as to why he took such a step is yet to be ascertained.

Rahul Garasia, a student of BR Ambedkar Medical College, was a resident of Nana. On information about the incident, Circle Officer Pushpendra Singh Verma along with a team from Paldi M police station reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of the district hospital.

"As per information received from his college, Rahul used to study till late hours. Even yesterday, he was studying till 2:30 am after which, he took the step. It is not clear as to whether he was undergoing any exam-related stress or not," CO Pushpendra Verma said.

Tension ensued at the college campus over the incident. According to college sources, Rahul was a 2022 batch MBBS student and was appearing for his final exams.

After learning about the incident, several students reached the district hospital. Rahul's relatives have also reached the hospital from his native village.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

