Another Student Found Hanging At Odisha Coaching Center Spurs Questions On Hostel Safety

Bhubaneswar: In another tragic incident at a private coaching center in Bhubaneswar, the body of a second-year science student was found hanging in a hostel room. The incident comes just two months after a similar death at the same institution, stirring deep concern about student safety and well-being in such centers.

On Thursday morning, after repeated unanswered calls, father of the deceased frantically called up the warden and asked her to look for his daughter. When the warden went to check on her at the hostel in the early hours, the girl, a dedicated Plus Two science student, who had been preparing for upcoming NEET exams, was found hanging.

Her father, (name not divulged) from Salepur in Cuttack , shared that she had been feeling academic pressure recently, particularly regarding her physics exams scheduled within three months.

On being informed, Chandrasekharpur police reached the spot and began investigation. When police entered the hostel room to investigate, they saw the student’s bed crammed into a 10-by-6-foot converted kitchen, an unusual setup that raises questions about the hostel’s facilities. The family alleges that such arrangements could increase the stress and affect students’ mental well-being, particularly those far from home and under intense academic pressure.

On her recent conversations, the father of the student said his daughter had been in frequent contact with her mother, discussing her academic challenges. He mentioned that while she was committed to her studies, the stress of impending found three days after his passing, raised serious concerns over the center’s monitoring and response systems for students living on their premises.

The families of both students have alleged negligence by the coaching center, urging authorities to scrutinize hostel conditions and the overall welfare provided by such institutions.