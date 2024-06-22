Amid NEET, UGC-NET Paper Leak Row, Bihar Govt Postpones Teacher Eligibility Test Due to ‘Unavoidable Circumstances’

Patna: Amid the row over the NEET and NET paper leak allegations, the Bihar School Examination Board has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), scheduled to be held between June 26 and 28 while citing ‘unavoidable circumstances’. In a notification issued in this regard, the state School Examination Board said that a new date for the examination will be announced separately.

The TET held by the Bihar government is mandatory for the teachers in the state for getting the status of the state employees.

The second phase competency examination was to be conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board from 26 June to 28 June in online mode at the online examination centers of the state. More than 85000 teachers are expected to appear in this examination.

The Bihar School Examination Board has informed that 150 objective type questions will be asked in this exam conducted for teacher candidates for class 1 to 5 of primary school, teacher candidates for class 6 to 8 of middle school, teacher candidates for class 9-10 of secondary school and teacher candidates for class 11-12 of higher secondary school. The examination will have two and a half hours duration. The committee has said that the admit card for this computer based test will be issued by the board soon.