Second Leopard Trapped By Forest Dept In UP's Bahraich In Three Days

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A leopard that had attacked many people in the area was caught in Katrniyaghat forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Wednesday night, three days after another big cat was trapped here.

The forest department had set up a cage and the leopard got trapped in it while trying to hunt a goat kept as bait at around 9 pm yesterday. It is suspected that the leopard had killed a farmer and injured a teenager and a woman recently.

The leopard was brought to the range office last night and a team of doctors examined its health condition early this morning.

Attacks by leopards have unleashed terror in many villages, including Ayodhya Purwa of Sujouli range in Katrniyaghat forest area.

Around five days ago, a leopard entered the house and injured Saiba, a 13-year-old girl, who is currently undergoing treatment in Lucknow. On Sunday afternoon, Kandhai (40), a resident of Makupurwa village in Dharmapur Beza was mauled to death by a leopard and his body was found in the forest. On Tuesday night, an elderly woman, Rahmana, was injured after a leopard entered her house.