Champawat: The second batch of 48 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims was flagged off from Tanakpur on Wednesday. Batches of pilgrims bound for the Yatra have started arriving in Uttarakhand. The Yatra has been revived after a gap of five years due to Covid-19 and border tensions with China.

The second such batch left amidst chants of Lord Shiva. It comprised 34 men and 14 women. Earlier the first batch had been flagged off by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from the city.

Second Batch Of Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Flagged Off From Tanakpur (ETV Bharat)

The second batch had arrived in Tanakpur on July 8 and was sent off from the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) Rest House by the Nodal Officer at Chief Minister’s Camp Office Kedar Singh Brijwal. Chief Minister’s representative Deepak Rajwar, TRC Manager Manoj Kumar and Chairman of Environment Conservation Committee Deepa Devi were also present on the occasion.

The pilgrims were treated to Uttarakhand’s ethnic cuisine and cultural programmes on the previous night. Former central minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi was also a part of the second batch of pilgrims. They were impressed by the arrangements made by the KMVN authorities.

This second batch will next halt at Pithoragarh and then move on to Dharchula, Gunji, Nabhidhang and Lipulekh pass towards Kailash Mansarovar. The first batch of pilgrims comprised 45 persons and reached Tanakpur on July 4. They had been flagged off by Dhami on July 5.

