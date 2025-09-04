Second Baby Dies After Rat Bite At Indore Govt Hospital, Body Handed To Family Without Autopsy

Indore: A second newborn girl bitten by a rat at a government hospital in Indore died on Wednesday, even as the hospital authorities handed over the baby's body to the family without a post-mortem.

The incident took place at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), affiliated with the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, with an official claiming the cause of death was infection in the girl child's blood and not the rat bite, and the post-mortem was not carried out "as per the wishes of the baby's relatives".

On Tuesday, another newborn girl who was a victim of rat attack died at MYH. An autopsy was conducted in her case. However, the decision not to conduct an autopsy in the second case has raised questions.

So far, action has been taken against nearly half a dozen staffers of the hospital and a show-cause notice has also been issued to the head of the paediatric surgery department for alleged negligence.

Speaking to the media on the latest death, MYH Deputy Superintendent Dr Jitendra Verma said the newborn girl who had been recently attacked by rats and who died during treatment on Wednesday weighed only 1.60 kg and suffered from various congenital deformities, including intestinal deformity.

The doctor said the infant was operated upon seven days ago, and her condition was critical due to 'septicemia' or blood infection, which, he claimed, led to her death. "As per the wishes of the relatives, the body was handed over to her family without conducting autopsy," the doctor said.

According to Dr Verma, the baby had been bitten by rats on two fingers of her left hand, causing "mild scratches".

Meanwhile, Indore District Magistrate Ashish Singh visited the nearly 75-year-old hospital, which is among the largest government medical facilities in the state. In view of the rat problem, there will be a third-party audit of the hospital and further steps will be taken on the basis of its report, Singh said.

Officials said that both newborn girls were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the department related to surgery of newborns, and suffered from different congenital deformities. Before the post-mortem report of the newborn girl who died on Tuesday came in, the college's Dean, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, had said doctors treating her prima facie felt she died due to pneumonia.

However, MYH Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said on Wednesday, "The post-mortem report revealed heart vessel problems, septicemia and infection. All these problems were present in her before she was bitten by rats." "Both newborn girls were suffering from different congenital deformities and their condition was already critical. The deaths of these girls during treatment should not be linked to rat bites, because it is generally observed that no human being dies due to rat bites," Dr Yadav added.

Following an initial investigation into the rat bite incidents, two nursing officers were suspended on Tuesday, and the nursing superintendent of the hospital was removed from the post, officials said. Another MYH official said Dr Brajesh Lahoti, head of the paediatric surgery department, was issued a show cause notice on Wednesday for allegedly committing gross negligence in the discharge of his duties.

An assistant superintendent-cum-building in-charge and an in-charge nursing officer of the MYH were suspended, he said. A warning letter was also issued to a private contractor firm associated with MYH and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on it. The firm is paid Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore per month for providing personnel for cleaning, security, pest control and data entry, Dr Yadav said.

Asked about the rationale behind paying such a huge amount of government money to the company and allegations of corruption, the MYH Superintendent assured, "We will get a detailed audit done by a third party to check whether this firm has done its work properly. If any irregularity is found, its contract will be cancelled.''

Meanwhile, Amulya Nidhi, associated with the NGO 'Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Madhya Pradesh', said the organisation has written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, demanding an independent inquiry into the deaths of the two girls. There was gross negligence in the maintenance of hygiene and ensuring safety of the ICU of newborns in MYH, leading to rats biting the two girls and causing their death, he alleged.