Second Airport In Chennai At Parandur: Tamil Nadu Govt Clarifies 'Decision Is Pro-People, Will Not Affect Anyone'

Chennai: Amid rising protests over the proposed airport at Parandur in Tamil Nadu, the state government has reiterated that the decision is pro-people and will lead to large-scale development in sectors including industry, medicine and tourism.

The DMK government issued a statement saying, "The government is working very carefully on the establishment of the second largest airport in Chennai city at Parandur. The project has been thoroughly studied and developed over 10 years. Appropriate steps will be taken without affecting people."

The government said that it is keen to implement this project citing that it will contribute to the overall development of Tamil Nadu, boost employment of youth and economic development, while simultaneously ensuring that livelihood of people is not affected in any manner.

Based on the findings of the feasibility study conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of India and further detailed analysis by TIDCO, Parandur has emerged as a more suitable site than Pannur for the development of a greenfield airport.

Why Parandur Over Pannur?

The proposed airport site at Parandur is close to the upcoming Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and is easily accessible and cost-effective as well. While Pannur has 1,546 households, Parandur has 500 fewer households at 1005, which makes land acquisition process comparatively simpler. Compared to Pannur, there are fewer man-made obstacles to aviation operations, although several EHT lines and industries are in operation near the site.

The site at Parandur is relatively undeveloped and has sufficient vacant land around it, which can be planned better for expansion and future developments. At the same time, the proposed project area at Pannur is close to the Thirupperumbudur Industrial Estate which has permanent industrial and residential structures. Compared to Pannur, the cost of land acquisition in Parandur will be lower.

Will Help In Economic Development

Notably, the site for Parandur airport was finalised by the previous AIADMK regime in 2020 much before the current government took office. There are various opportunities for industrial development through Parandur airport. The government stated that the establishment of a new airport will be of huge help in the economic development of the area.

Compared to the airports of other major cities in India such as Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the Chennai airport is very small. Delhi Airport is spread over 5106 acres, Mumbai Airport is spread over 1150 acres, Hyderabad Airport 5500 acres, while Bengaluru Airport is spread over 4,000 acres. However, the Chennai Airport is spread over only 1000 acres. Though small in size, an estimated two crore people use Chennai Airport every year and this will likely increase to eight crore flyers in the next 10 years.

Tamil Nadu has seen immense growth in information technology thanks to the Information Technology Park (Tidal Park) which was set up in 2000 with a future-oriented vision. Similarly, Parandur Airport is also expected to form the basis for the future economic revolution. Parandur Airport is essential for the country's industrial development, beyond the convenience of passengers, the government said.