Second Airport For Bengaluru: AAI Team Inspects Two Sites Off Kanakapura

Bengaluru: A team of senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday inspected two of the three shortlisted sites off Kanakapura for the proposed second international airport at Bengaluru.
The AAI team including Vikram Singam, General Manager, K. Srinivas Rao, Joint General Manager, Manuj Bharadwaj, Assistant General Manager, Sachidanand (Senior Manager), Santosh Kumar Bharathi, and Amaan Chhipa, Managers visited and inspected the sites that fall between Kanakapura and Mysuru Roads. The expert team will visit the third site off the Nelamangala-Kunigal road on Wednesday.
After inspecting two sites, the officials met Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil who gave a live presentation highlighting the need for a second airport in Bengaluru and the growing demand from industrialists. Patil said that the government is committed to ensuring maximum transparency in finalising the site for the new airport. "The government intends to finalise the airport location based on the specific requirements of Bengaluru and the recommendations of the AAI," he added.
The Karnataka Government is planning to keep the second international airport ready for operational use by 2033, the year when the agreement reached between the promoters of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Devanahalli and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The agreement bars any airports from operating within the aerial distance of 150km from the KIA till May 2033.
The urgency for the new airport was also felt after Tamil Nadu proposed to build an international airport at Hosur situated on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border just 50kms away from Bengaluru.
International airport status for Belagavi, Hubballi airports
Patil stressed the need for upgrading Hubballi and Belagavi airports to international standards Patil directed his department officials to write to the Centre in this regard.
“These two airports with high passenger traffic meet the required criteria to get international airport status. Currently, travellers from these regions have to go to Goa to catch international flights. Upgrading these airports will greatly benefit a large number of commuters,” Patil said.
The minister along with IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge had a meeting with the representatives of major airlines including IndiGo, Star Air, Air India, Akash, Alliance Airways, and SpiceJet and requested them to operate more flights from Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayanagar and Mysuru airports to intra-state and inter-state destinations.
Highlighting that Operation, Maintenance and Repair (OMR) costs are higher in metro cities, Minister Patil suggested the operators to utilise smaller airports in Karnataka for night halting and OMR services. He said that the government is willing to waive parking fees if required.