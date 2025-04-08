ETV Bharat / state

Second Airport For Bengaluru: AAI Team Inspects Two Sites Off Kanakapura

Bengaluru: A team of senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday inspected two of the three shortlisted sites off Kanakapura for the proposed second international airport at Bengaluru.

The AAI team including Vikram Singam, General Manager, K. Srinivas Rao, Joint General Manager, Manuj Bharadwaj, Assistant General Manager, Sachidanand (Senior Manager), Santosh Kumar Bharathi, and Amaan Chhipa, Managers visited and inspected the sites that fall between Kanakapura and Mysuru Roads. The expert team will visit the third site off the Nelamangala-Kunigal road on Wednesday.

After inspecting two sites, the officials met Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil who gave a live presentation highlighting the need for a second airport in Bengaluru and the growing demand from industrialists. Patil said that the government is committed to ensuring maximum transparency in finalising the site for the new airport. "The government intends to finalise the airport location based on the specific requirements of Bengaluru and the recommendations of the AAI," he added.

The Karnataka Government is planning to keep the second international airport ready for operational use by 2033, the year when the agreement reached between the promoters of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Devanahalli and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The agreement bars any airports from operating within the aerial distance of 150km from the KIA till May 2033.

The urgency for the new airport was also felt after Tamil Nadu proposed to build an international airport at Hosur situated on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border just 50kms away from Bengaluru.