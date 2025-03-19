ETV Bharat / state

SEC Awaits OBC Reservation For Holding Panchayat Elections In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission is awaiting the reservation of panchayat and municipal wards for Other Backward Classes (OBC) for conducting the much-delayed polls to the grassroot level governance system in the union territory.

The five years term of the last elected panchayat system ended on 9 January 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir. The elections were held in December 2018. The five years term of municipalities ended in October 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir has 4291 panchayats with the same number of sarpanchs and more than 33000 panch wards, while the number of municipalities and municipal councils is 78.

B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner, said the SEC is prepared for the elections but it awaits reservation of panchayat and municipal wards for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Sharma said the reservation will be granted by the Director Rural Development, who is the competent authority.

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission submitted its report to the Chief Secretary, J&K, Atal Dulloo last month. The Commission was headed by Justice (Retired) Janak Raj Kotwal, while RK Bhagat, a retired IAS officer and Dr Mohinder Singh Bhadwal, former Dean SKUAST Jammu, were its two members.Sources said the commission has suggested reservation to OBCs as per thier population in wards.

Meanwhile, the former panchayat representatives are eagerly demanding holding of the elections which are delayed since January 2024.

Ghulam Hassan Panzoo, former sarpanch and president of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Movement, the elections should be conducted as soon as possible as the term of the last panchayat system has ended in November 2024.