SEC Awaits OBC Reservation For Holding Panchayat Elections In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission is awaiting the reservation of panchayat and municipal wards for Other Backward Classes (OBC) for conducting the much-delayed polls to the grassroot level governance system in the union territory.
The five years term of the last elected panchayat system ended on 9 January 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir. The elections were held in December 2018. The five years term of municipalities ended in October 2023.
Jammu and Kashmir has 4291 panchayats with the same number of sarpanchs and more than 33000 panch wards, while the number of municipalities and municipal councils is 78.
B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner, said the SEC is prepared for the elections but it awaits reservation of panchayat and municipal wards for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Sharma said the reservation will be granted by the Director Rural Development, who is the competent authority.
The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission submitted its report to the Chief Secretary, J&K, Atal Dulloo last month. The Commission was headed by Justice (Retired) Janak Raj Kotwal, while RK Bhagat, a retired IAS officer and Dr Mohinder Singh Bhadwal, former Dean SKUAST Jammu, were its two members.Sources said the commission has suggested reservation to OBCs as per thier population in wards.
Meanwhile, the former panchayat representatives are eagerly demanding holding of the elections which are delayed since January 2024.
Ghulam Hassan Panzoo, former sarpanch and president of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Movement, the elections should be conducted as soon as possible as the term of the last panchayat system has ended in November 2024.
“People in rural areas are suffering due to lack of grassroots governance and the dual control of the governance has led to officer raj. Officers are not resolving grievances of the people at the local level,” Panzoo told ETV Bharat.
He added that the election commission should also hold the District Development Council elections together with panchayat elections to bring coherence to the local governance.
The term of DDCs is ending in February 2026 as their first polls were held in December 2020.
Former Block Development Chairman Ghulam Mohidin Sofi said the government must strengthen the grassroot governance by holding panchayat elections.
“Panchayat raj gives power to people at the rural level. Majority of the schemes and development plans are okayed by the panchayat representatives. In their absence, officers at the rural level are running the system and they are not accountable to anyone, while the representatives are elected by the people and they hold them accountable too after every election,” Sofi told ETV Bharat.
Anil Sharma, former panchayat representative, said the government should not keep the largest democratic setup vacant. “People should take advantage of the panchayat raj system by availing local schemes and development works,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
