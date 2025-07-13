SEC Approaches Uttarakhand HC To Present Its Case On Panchayat Elections

Dehradun: The State Election Commission (SEC) has filed an application before the Uttarakhand High Court on Sunday seeking permission to present its case in the matter pertaining to the names of voters finding place in two lists for the three tier Panchayat elections that are to be conducted in the state.

It was found that some people were listed as voters in villages as well as urban areas whereas they need to be listed at only one place. The High Court has even put a stay on such people from contesting.

The High Court order that came on July 11 has added to the worries of the SEC since it bars people having names in two voter lists from contesting. The order came at a time when the process of nomination and scrutiny has already been completed for the elections. The candidates are now to be allotted symbols.

This is not the first time that there has been a major controversy around the Panchayat elections in the state showing the government in poor light. The government had to go on the back foot for its stand on the notification for the polls.

The SEC is trying to ascertain what impact the High Court order of July 11 will have on the elections. Perhaps this is the reason that the Commission’s secretary Rahul Goyal has called for legal suggestions and explaining its stand.

The SEC has been the centre of controversy with several questions being raised on its functioning. A former Panchayat representative Amarendra Bisht said, “The Commission has been functioning like the puppet of the government. If it is unable to interpret the order of the High Court, it clearly shows that it is acting on the directions of the government.”

On the other hand the Commission on Sunday requested permission to present its case before the Court on the points on which the latter gave its order. That is why it filed an application on Sunday which is a public holiday.

The picture will now become clear only after a hearing on the application filed by the government.