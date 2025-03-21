ETV Bharat / state

SEBI Searches IPS Officer's Residence In Gujarat

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities related to the Sadhna Broadcast case.

The Securities and Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) conducted a search at the residence of IPS officer Ravindra Patel at his native Rodra village in Khedbrahma
File photo of Ravindra Patel
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

Sabarkantha: The Securities and Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) conducted a search at the residence of IPS officer Ravindra Patel at his native Rodra village in Khedbrahma.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation by SEBI into financial irregularities related to the Sadhna Broadcast case. The case involves allegations of stock manipulation linked to Sadhna Broadcast. Between July and September 2022, SEBI had received complaints regarding price manipulation and share offloading. Investigators found that certain key sellers of the company’s shares were connected to YouTube creators who had promoted the stock using misleading content and exaggerated price targets.

In January, 2024, SEBI had issued a show-cause notice to several entities, including Patel, accusing them of engaging in fraudulent trading. The regulator demanded explanations on why penalties, including the recovery of wrongful gains, should not be imposed. The raid at Patel's residence was reportedly meant to uncover irregularities in financial transactions in the stock market and commodities. SEBI also searched the houses of Patel's relatives at Galodia village in Khedbrahma. Patel is a 2016 batch IPS officer. He has served in Patan, Gandhinagar and Vadodara. Patel's father DN Patel was IG of Police.

SEBI had also conducted a search at the house of Patel located in the Barzin area of ​​Vadodara. This is the first time in Gujarat that SEBI has raided the residence of an IPS officer. SEBI is yet to release an official statement, but it is reported that the inquiry may widen in the coming days depending on the findings from the current search operations.

IPS RAVINDRA PATEL SEBI STOCK MARKET GUJARAT

