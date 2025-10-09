ETV Bharat / state

Seat Sharing Talks In INDIA Break Down As RJD Rejects Demands Of Left Parties

Patna: Seat sharing talks in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections have broken down as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is unwilling to accommodate the demands of the Left parties and is also trying to slash the number of constituencies they contested in the 2020 polls.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the chairman of the coordination committee and overseeing seat distribution among the members of the INDIA bloc, also known as Mahagathbandhan in the state. He is trying to cut the seats of the Left parties, especially the CPIML, due to heavy internal opposition within his own party.

“A large section of party leaders and workers feel that whatever seats the Left won in the 2020 Assembly polls was due to the voter base of the RJD. The CPIML won the Paliganj, Ghosi, Arwal and other seats in central and southwestern Bihar riding on the support of our voters. Handing over such seats to others to contest is not a good idea,” a senior RJD leader told ETV Bharat.

“An internal survey done by our party has indicated that the Left is going to lose a sizeable number of seats from among the seats it contested the previous time. It would be a poor strategy to allow them to fight on those seats despite knowing this,” the RJD leader added.

The CPIML had contested 19 seats in the previous election and won 12, registering a strike rate of over 63 percent, which was the best in the Opposition alliance. The CPI had fought on six and CPM on four seats. Both won two seats each, with a strike rate of 33 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, the RJD contested 144 and won 75 with a strike rate of 52 percent, while the Congress fought on 70 and could clinch just 19 seats with an abysmal strike rate of slightly over 27 percent.

Buoyed by the performance, this time the CPIML demanded 40 seats in the 243-member House to contest, while the CPI sought 24 and CPM 11.

However, Tejashwi is determined to give only 12 seats to the CPIML, and four each to the CPI and CPM to contest. Moreover, he wants to swap several constituencies that CPIML had contested in the 2020 state polls.

This has put the CPIML on the warpath, declaring that it could not be taken for granted and there could be no compromise with the dignity of the party.

“We do not just demand seats, but we also improve the winning potential of the entire alliance. We had the best strike rate in the entire alliance. We are seeking seats in districts like Nalanda, Gaya, West Champaran, East Champaran, and Madhubani where our party is strong and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in the lead. The ball is in the RJD’s court now. We will decide our future course on the basis of its response,” a senior CPIML leader said.