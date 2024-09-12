ETV Bharat / state

Season's First Snowfall On Kedarnath Hills; Pilgrim Movement Banned During Evening Hours

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

The snowfall on the higher peaks of Kedarnath turned them in a blanket of white and brought down the mercury by several notches leading to cold wave conditions. DM Saurabh Gaharwar said that adequate arrangements have been made for the pilgrims even as security personnel have been deployed along the yatra route to assist the devotees.

Season's First Snowfall On Kedarnath Hills
Season's First Snowfall On Kedarnath Hills (ETV Bharat)

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The higher reaches of Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Wednesday received the season's first snowfall turning the peaks into a blanket of white much to the delight of visitors. The snowfall has also brought down the mercury by several notches in the state.

The snowfall came after intermittent rainfall in the mountains for the last two days. DM Saurabh Gaharwar said that due to snowfall in the peaks of Kedarnath Dham, the cold has increased at the Dham. In view of the plummeting temperatures due to the snowfall, adequate arrangements are being made for the pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham in the ongoing yatra.

Pilgrims in Sonprayag have been asked to carry warm shoes, clothes and medicines with them in view of the cold temperatures. Security personnel have been deployed for the safety of pilgrims on the Kedarnath route.

Snowfall In Badrinath Too: On Wednesday afternoon, the first snowfall of the season was also seen in Badrinath Dham. Due to light snowfall on the peaks of Badrinath Dham, cold was also felt around the Dham.


Pilgrim Movement Banned After During Evening Hours

In a post on the official X handle of the Uttarakhand Police, a spokesperson said that in view of the current circumstances and the safety of the pilgrims, the movement of pilgrims from Sonprayag to Gaurikund for the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra after 5 pm has been banned till September 25.

IMD Predicts More Rains

Meanwhile, the IMD, in its latest weather update, said that Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Read more:

  1. Landslide On Kedarnath Route: Death Toll Climbs To Five
  2. The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas
  3. U'khand: Operation to Rescue Stranded Kedarnath Pilgrims Enters Third Day; Over 10,500 Evacuated

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The higher reaches of Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Wednesday received the season's first snowfall turning the peaks into a blanket of white much to the delight of visitors. The snowfall has also brought down the mercury by several notches in the state.

The snowfall came after intermittent rainfall in the mountains for the last two days. DM Saurabh Gaharwar said that due to snowfall in the peaks of Kedarnath Dham, the cold has increased at the Dham. In view of the plummeting temperatures due to the snowfall, adequate arrangements are being made for the pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham in the ongoing yatra.

Pilgrims in Sonprayag have been asked to carry warm shoes, clothes and medicines with them in view of the cold temperatures. Security personnel have been deployed for the safety of pilgrims on the Kedarnath route.

Snowfall In Badrinath Too: On Wednesday afternoon, the first snowfall of the season was also seen in Badrinath Dham. Due to light snowfall on the peaks of Badrinath Dham, cold was also felt around the Dham.


Pilgrim Movement Banned After During Evening Hours

In a post on the official X handle of the Uttarakhand Police, a spokesperson said that in view of the current circumstances and the safety of the pilgrims, the movement of pilgrims from Sonprayag to Gaurikund for the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra after 5 pm has been banned till September 25.

IMD Predicts More Rains

Meanwhile, the IMD, in its latest weather update, said that Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Read more:

  1. Landslide On Kedarnath Route: Death Toll Climbs To Five
  2. The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas
  3. U'khand: Operation to Rescue Stranded Kedarnath Pilgrims Enters Third Day; Over 10,500 Evacuated

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRST SNOWFALL IN KEDARNATHKEDARNATH SNOWFALLBADRINATH SNOWFALLPILGRIM MOVEMENT KEDARNATHKEDARNATH YATRA 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.