Season's First Snowfall On Kedarnath Hills; Pilgrim Movement Banned During Evening Hours

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The higher reaches of Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Wednesday received the season's first snowfall turning the peaks into a blanket of white much to the delight of visitors. The snowfall has also brought down the mercury by several notches in the state.

The snowfall came after intermittent rainfall in the mountains for the last two days. DM Saurabh Gaharwar said that due to snowfall in the peaks of Kedarnath Dham, the cold has increased at the Dham. In view of the plummeting temperatures due to the snowfall, adequate arrangements are being made for the pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham in the ongoing yatra.

Pilgrims in Sonprayag have been asked to carry warm shoes, clothes and medicines with them in view of the cold temperatures. Security personnel have been deployed for the safety of pilgrims on the Kedarnath route.

Snowfall In Badrinath Too: On Wednesday afternoon, the first snowfall of the season was also seen in Badrinath Dham. Due to light snowfall on the peaks of Badrinath Dham, cold was also felt around the Dham.