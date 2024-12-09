ETV Bharat / state

Season's First Snowfall Brings Cheers To Tourism Stakeholders In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: After a long wait, Uttarakhand has received its first snowfall of the season, bringing joy to locals, tourists, and the people associated with the tourism industry.

Snowfall Across Char Dhams

The first snowfall in Uttarkashi brought snow to the Char Dhams, of Gangotri and Yamunotri, along with the surrounding Himalayan peaks. Char Dhams are the four holy sites in India that are considered to be of great pilgrimage significance in the Hindu religion.

Famous Harshil Valley was also blanketed in snow, with temperatures dropping to -12°C at Gangotri and -15°C at Yamunotri, making it one of the coldest places in the area.

Char Dhams blanketed in white after season's first snowfall in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Two other Dhams - Badrinath and Kedarnath - received the season's first snowfall as well. The scenic beauty of both temples has been enhanced by fresh snow, drawing attention from visitors. Badrinath recorded temperatures as low as -14°C, while Kedarnath faced similar freezing conditions.