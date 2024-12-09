ETV Bharat / state

Season's First Snowfall Brings Cheers To Tourism Stakeholders In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand sees its first snowfall this season, covering Char Dhams, Mussoorie and Munsiyari in snow. Locals and tourists rejoice, hoteliers hopeful for a boost.

Uttarakhand receives season's first snowfall
Uttarakhand receives season's first snowfall (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dehradun: After a long wait, Uttarakhand has received its first snowfall of the season, bringing joy to locals, tourists, and the people associated with the tourism industry.

Snowfall Across Char Dhams
The first snowfall in Uttarkashi brought snow to the Char Dhams, of Gangotri and Yamunotri, along with the surrounding Himalayan peaks. Char Dhams are the four holy sites in India that are considered to be of great pilgrimage significance in the Hindu religion.

Famous Harshil Valley was also blanketed in snow, with temperatures dropping to -12°C at Gangotri and -15°C at Yamunotri, making it one of the coldest places in the area.

Char Dhams blanketed in white after season's first snowfall in Uttarakhand
Char Dhams blanketed in white after season's first snowfall in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Two other Dhams - Badrinath and Kedarnath - received the season's first snowfall as well. The scenic beauty of both temples has been enhanced by fresh snow, drawing attention from visitors. Badrinath recorded temperatures as low as -14°C, while Kedarnath faced similar freezing conditions.

Char Dhams blanketed in white after season's first snowfall in Uttarakhand
Char Dhams blanketed in white after season's first snowfall in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

In Dehradun district, Mussoorie witnessed its first snowfall, delighting tourists and locals alike. Nearby spots like Lal Tibba and Camel Back Road were also covered in snow, adding more charm to the “Queen of Hills.” Hoteliers expect a surge in visitors through February as snowfall continues.

Similarly, Dhanaulti in Tehri district received its first snow, though not as heavy as in previous years. Still, the light snowfall was enough to bring smiles to the faces of locals and visitors alike.

Munsiyari and Adi Kailash blanketed by snow
In the Kumaon region, Munsiyari and Adi Kailash experienced heavy snowfall beginning Sunday night. While tourists are enjoying the spectacle, snow has disrupted transportation, with roads like the Thal-Munsiyari route temporarily closed for traffic. Temperatures at Adi Kailash plummeted to -31°C, making it the coldest location in the state.

Uttarakhand receives season's first snowfall
Uttarakhand receives season's first snowfall (ETV Bharat)

Tourism Industry Rejoices
Season’s first snowfall has brought optimism to the local tourism industry, with hoteliers and travel operators anticipating increased bookings. Authorities, however, are urging caution.

Officials have issued safety advisories and are monitoring conditions closely to ensure the well-being of residents and tourists.

