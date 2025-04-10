Search Operations Underway In Kishtwar And Udhampur Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: After a night halt, security forces resumed search operations in the Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The two back-to-back encounters broke out in the Jammu Division within less than 12 hours after an exchange of fire between militants and security forces, officials said.

Apart from the Indian Army, police and paramilitary forces, para commandos have also been pushed into the search operation to take on militants who have been hiding in the forest areas in Naidgam village in the area of Kishtwar and Japher village in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

On Wednesday, contact was established first in Jophar village in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district when security forces launched the search operation to track down militants after input from the local people, but after an exchange of fire between them and security forces, militants managed to flee from the area.

During the night, the operation was halted, and with the first light of the day, it resumed, and the search operation continued. Similarly, in the Chatroo area of the Kishtwar district, security forces had also established contact with militants, but after an early exchange of fire, militants managed to give a slip and hide in the forest area. The operation lasted till sunset, and a cordon was put in place. Due to the darkness, the operation was halted, and with the first light of the day, it resumed, and para commandos were brought into the area on choppers to expedite the search operation. At present, the search operation is going on, and forces are trying to zero in on the area where militants are possibly hiding.

According to the locals at both places, it is a dense forest area where forces have to adopt standard operating procedures to zero in on the militants and minimise the risk of loss of life for the forces.

Last year, militants were also hiding in these areas, which are densely forested and have natural caves and hideouts, which are helping them to remain at large.

Recently, three militants were killed during an encounter in the Kathua district, and it was reported that a few more militants have managed to flee into the forest area, and they might have entered the Udhampur district in the upper reaches.

According to official sources, security forces launched the search operation in Japhet village in the Ramnagar area of the Udhampur district after getting information from a local lady that she had seen the militants entering the forest area, after which forces got alerted, and more troops were brought in to continue the operation.