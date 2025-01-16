Search Operation For Leopard On Mysuru Infosys Campus Halted

Mysuru: The special combing-cum-search operations that were launched on the Infosys campus in Mysuru after spotting a leopard last month was halted after no signs of the big cat's movement was found over the last 10 days, forest officials said on Thursday.

"The operation has been stopped as no direct or indirect evidence of the presence of the leopard has been found in the Infosys campus. It has been suggested that thermal drones should be deployed to monitor the campus continuously at night," Mysuru regional forest division deputy conservator B Basavaraj said.

He clarified that the camera traps, drones, CCTVs of the campus and the combing operations have failed to spot either any movement or footprints of the leopard.

"Even in the areas adjacent to the Infosys campus, no movement of the leopard has been detected. Two drones and a veterinary team were used for aerial survey during the operation. Since there has been no sign of the presence of the leopard since the last 10 days, it has been decided to stop the operation," Mysuru regional forest officer said.

Basavaraj further emphasised that necessary advice will be given regarding strengthening security of the Infosys campus and precautionary measures that are to be followed so that such cases do not recur. Continuous monitoring of the campus using thermal drones at night has also been suggested, he added.

Notably, the IT major had shifted to work from home (WFH) and online mode for employees to facilitate the search operation at its campus ever since a leopard was sighted here on December 31, 2024.