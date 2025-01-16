ETV Bharat / state

Search Operation For Leopard On Mysuru Infosys Campus Halted

Leopard was sighted at the Infosys campus in Mysuru on December 31, 2024, prompting the company to shift to WFH mode and searches were launched.

Search Operation For Leopard On Mysuru Infosys Campus Halted
Members of the search team (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Mysuru: The special combing-cum-search operations that were launched on the Infosys campus in Mysuru after spotting a leopard last month was halted after no signs of the big cat's movement was found over the last 10 days, forest officials said on Thursday.

"The operation has been stopped as no direct or indirect evidence of the presence of the leopard has been found in the Infosys campus. It has been suggested that thermal drones should be deployed to monitor the campus continuously at night," Mysuru regional forest division deputy conservator B Basavaraj said.

He clarified that the camera traps, drones, CCTVs of the campus and the combing operations have failed to spot either any movement or footprints of the leopard.

"Even in the areas adjacent to the Infosys campus, no movement of the leopard has been detected. Two drones and a veterinary team were used for aerial survey during the operation. Since there has been no sign of the presence of the leopard since the last 10 days, it has been decided to stop the operation," Mysuru regional forest officer said.

Basavaraj further emphasised that necessary advice will be given regarding strengthening security of the Infosys campus and precautionary measures that are to be followed so that such cases do not recur. Continuous monitoring of the campus using thermal drones at night has also been suggested, he added.

Notably, the IT major had shifted to work from home (WFH) and online mode for employees to facilitate the search operation at its campus ever since a leopard was sighted here on December 31, 2024.

Read more

  1. Leopard Scare At Mysuru Infosys Campus: Combing Operation Continues On Day Four
  2. Leopard Dies After Colliding With Bike In Moradabad, Rider Injured

Mysuru: The special combing-cum-search operations that were launched on the Infosys campus in Mysuru after spotting a leopard last month was halted after no signs of the big cat's movement was found over the last 10 days, forest officials said on Thursday.

"The operation has been stopped as no direct or indirect evidence of the presence of the leopard has been found in the Infosys campus. It has been suggested that thermal drones should be deployed to monitor the campus continuously at night," Mysuru regional forest division deputy conservator B Basavaraj said.

He clarified that the camera traps, drones, CCTVs of the campus and the combing operations have failed to spot either any movement or footprints of the leopard.

"Even in the areas adjacent to the Infosys campus, no movement of the leopard has been detected. Two drones and a veterinary team were used for aerial survey during the operation. Since there has been no sign of the presence of the leopard since the last 10 days, it has been decided to stop the operation," Mysuru regional forest officer said.

Basavaraj further emphasised that necessary advice will be given regarding strengthening security of the Infosys campus and precautionary measures that are to be followed so that such cases do not recur. Continuous monitoring of the campus using thermal drones at night has also been suggested, he added.

Notably, the IT major had shifted to work from home (WFH) and online mode for employees to facilitate the search operation at its campus ever since a leopard was sighted here on December 31, 2024.

Read more

  1. Leopard Scare At Mysuru Infosys Campus: Combing Operation Continues On Day Four
  2. Leopard Dies After Colliding With Bike In Moradabad, Rider Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEARCH OPERATION FOR LEOPARDINFOSYS CAMPUS IN MYSURULEOPARDLEOPARD SIGHTED INFOSYS CAMPUS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.