ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Gunfight Underway In Srinagar's Khanyar, Search Op Launched In Bandipora

The encounter in Srinagar began after a search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Srinagar
Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Srinagar (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police spokesperson said.

"After receiving credible inputs about terrorist activity in the area, a joint team of police and other security agencies initiated a thorough search," the spokesperson added.

As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter. According to local inputs, intermittent exchange of fire was going on in the area.

Visuals showed a large posse of security forces cordoning off the place even as sounds of gunfire reverberated through the area.

Search Operation Launched In Bandipora

Parallel to the Srinagar encounter, yet another gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle. "On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

The encounters come a day after two non-local labourers were attacked allegedly by militants in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The labourers were grievously injured in the attack and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting and directed the security forces to nab the attackers and prevent such attacks.

Last week, three terrorists were killed in the Akhnoor area of Jammu in a 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) after militants attacked an army convoy.

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police spokesperson said.

"After receiving credible inputs about terrorist activity in the area, a joint team of police and other security agencies initiated a thorough search," the spokesperson added.

As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter. According to local inputs, intermittent exchange of fire was going on in the area.

Visuals showed a large posse of security forces cordoning off the place even as sounds of gunfire reverberated through the area.

Search Operation Launched In Bandipora

Parallel to the Srinagar encounter, yet another gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle. "On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

The encounters come a day after two non-local labourers were attacked allegedly by militants in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The labourers were grievously injured in the attack and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting and directed the security forces to nab the attackers and prevent such attacks.

Last week, three terrorists were killed in the Akhnoor area of Jammu in a 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) after militants attacked an army convoy.

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHANYAR ENCOUNTERKASHMIRSRINAGAR ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.