J&K: Gunfight Underway In Srinagar's Khanyar, Search Op Launched In Bandipora

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police spokesperson said.

"After receiving credible inputs about terrorist activity in the area, a joint team of police and other security agencies initiated a thorough search," the spokesperson added.

As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter. According to local inputs, intermittent exchange of fire was going on in the area.

Visuals showed a large posse of security forces cordoning off the place even as sounds of gunfire reverberated through the area.

Search Operation Launched In Bandipora