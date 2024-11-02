J&K: Gunfight Underway In Srinagar's Khanyar, Search Op Launched In Bandipora

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday morning.
The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police spokesperson said.
"After receiving credible inputs about terrorist activity in the area, a joint team of police and other security agencies initiated a thorough search," the spokesperson added.
As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter. According to local inputs, intermittent exchange of fire was going on in the area.
Visuals showed a large posse of security forces cordoning off the place even as sounds of gunfire reverberated through the area.
Search Operation Launched In Bandipora
Parallel to the Srinagar encounter, yet another gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle. "On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.
The encounters come a day after two non-local labourers were attacked allegedly by militants in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The labourers were grievously injured in the attack and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting and directed the security forces to nab the attackers and prevent such attacks.
Last week, three terrorists were killed in the Akhnoor area of Jammu in a 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) after militants attacked an army convoy.