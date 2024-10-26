Day 3: Combing and search operation continues in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: As the terrorists strike on Army vehicle at Gulmarg few days ago search and Combing operations in the forests of Gulmarg and Butapathri are still underway and drones and helicopters are being pressed into service, to trace the terrorists responsible for the attack on army vehicles that left two soldiers and two porters dead on Thursday evening.

The combing and search operation was launched along the LoC and the area near the attack site in the morning. The area of the search operation was widened later towards the hinterland as well, the officials said, after specific information about the terrorists retreating into the forests following the attack.

The searches are underway as it is vast forest range connecting with LoC on one side, Uri and Baramulla on the other and Budgam from the other side.

It is pertinent to mention that On thursday evening, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg. Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the ambush.

The deceased were identified as Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

Apart from two soldiers two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar Tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri Tehsil were killed.

Notably, Gulmarg Gondola services were halted while the operation was underway in the area, however authorities have resumed the operations and local tourists were also seen roaming in the nook and cranny of Gulmarg. Local tourists were unmindful of the situation and they added that this is the place to cherish in as we have absolutely no fear of anything and there is Administration which is taking good care of us, said one of the Tournament.

However near the Tangmarg area which is also called the Gateway of Gulmarg, Local Mini vehicle drivers and other people whose bread and butter is totally dependant on Gulmarg also said that we are happy and we are planning to start our operations again which were halted for quite some time due to checking and frisking at Tangmarg, added a local driver Mohd Ashraf.

Meanwhile, PAAF (People’s Anti-Fascist Front), which is believed to be a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack.