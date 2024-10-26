ETV Bharat / state

Day 3: Combing and search operation continues in J&K's Baramulla

The combing and search operation was launched along the LoC and the area near the attack site in the morning.

The combing and search operation was launched along the LoC and the area near the attack site in the morning.
The searches are underway as it is vast forest range connecting with LoC on one side, Uri and Baramulla on the other and Budgam from the other side. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Srinagar: As the terrorists strike on Army vehicle at Gulmarg few days ago search and Combing operations in the forests of Gulmarg and Butapathri are still underway and drones and helicopters are being pressed into service, to trace the terrorists responsible for the attack on army vehicles that left two soldiers and two porters dead on Thursday evening.

The combing and search operation was launched along the LoC and the area near the attack site in the morning. The area of the search operation was widened later towards the hinterland as well, the officials said, after specific information about the terrorists retreating into the forests following the attack.

The searches are underway as it is vast forest range connecting with LoC on one side, Uri and Baramulla on the other and Budgam from the other side.

It is pertinent to mention that On thursday evening, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg. Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the ambush.

The deceased were identified as Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

Apart from two soldiers two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar Tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri Tehsil were killed.

Notably, Gulmarg Gondola services were halted while the operation was underway in the area, however authorities have resumed the operations and local tourists were also seen roaming in the nook and cranny of Gulmarg. Local tourists were unmindful of the situation and they added that this is the place to cherish in as we have absolutely no fear of anything and there is Administration which is taking good care of us, said one of the Tournament.

However near the Tangmarg area which is also called the Gateway of Gulmarg, Local Mini vehicle drivers and other people whose bread and butter is totally dependant on Gulmarg also said that we are happy and we are planning to start our operations again which were halted for quite some time due to checking and frisking at Tangmarg, added a local driver Mohd Ashraf.

Meanwhile, PAAF (People’s Anti-Fascist Front), which is believed to be a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack.

Read More:

  1. Terrorists Attack Army Vehicle In Baramulla District, 4 Soldiers Injured; Porter Killed
  2. Jammu Kashmir: Grenade Goes Off In Baramulla Court Evidence Room, Cop Injured
  3. 'The Reign of Terror In Valley': The Only Ideology Terrorists Espouse, Says Indian Army On Baramulla Attack

Srinagar: As the terrorists strike on Army vehicle at Gulmarg few days ago search and Combing operations in the forests of Gulmarg and Butapathri are still underway and drones and helicopters are being pressed into service, to trace the terrorists responsible for the attack on army vehicles that left two soldiers and two porters dead on Thursday evening.

The combing and search operation was launched along the LoC and the area near the attack site in the morning. The area of the search operation was widened later towards the hinterland as well, the officials said, after specific information about the terrorists retreating into the forests following the attack.

The searches are underway as it is vast forest range connecting with LoC on one side, Uri and Baramulla on the other and Budgam from the other side.

It is pertinent to mention that On thursday evening, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg. Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the ambush.

The deceased were identified as Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

Apart from two soldiers two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar Tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri Tehsil were killed.

Notably, Gulmarg Gondola services were halted while the operation was underway in the area, however authorities have resumed the operations and local tourists were also seen roaming in the nook and cranny of Gulmarg. Local tourists were unmindful of the situation and they added that this is the place to cherish in as we have absolutely no fear of anything and there is Administration which is taking good care of us, said one of the Tournament.

However near the Tangmarg area which is also called the Gateway of Gulmarg, Local Mini vehicle drivers and other people whose bread and butter is totally dependant on Gulmarg also said that we are happy and we are planning to start our operations again which were halted for quite some time due to checking and frisking at Tangmarg, added a local driver Mohd Ashraf.

Meanwhile, PAAF (People’s Anti-Fascist Front), which is believed to be a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack.

Read More:

  1. Terrorists Attack Army Vehicle In Baramulla District, 4 Soldiers Injured; Porter Killed
  2. Jammu Kashmir: Grenade Goes Off In Baramulla Court Evidence Room, Cop Injured
  3. 'The Reign of Terror In Valley': The Only Ideology Terrorists Espouse, Says Indian Army On Baramulla Attack

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BARAMULLABARAMULLA TERRORIST ATTACKBARAMULLA ATTACKBARAMULLA NEWSBARAMULLA TERRORIST ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.