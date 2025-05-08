ETV Bharat / state

Amid Tension On Indo-Pak Border, Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium Receives Bomb Threat

A threatening message was received on the official email ID of Rajasthan Sports Council on Thursday.

Amid the ongoing tension with Pakistan on the borders, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in state capital Jaipur has received a bomb threat
Police personnel outside Sawai Mansingh Stadium (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing tension with Pakistan on the borders, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in state capital Jaipur has received a bomb threat.

A threatening message was received on the official email ID of Rajasthan Sports Council on Thursday. Even as the Sports Council administration as well as the police and security agencies became alert, a large number of police personnel were deployed inside and outside the stadium which was evacuated promptly. A bomb squad searched every nook and corner of the stadium where dog squad has also been deployed.

An IPL T-20 cricket match was slated to be played at the SMS Stadium on May 16. Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan said a threat to blow up the SMS Stadium was received in an email. "I informed senior officials after which a search operation was conducted in the stadium in the presence of senior police officers. Bomb squad and dog squad have also been deployed at the stadium which has been evacuated," he said.

Pawan said DG, Cyber ​​Crime was also informed about the matter. He said players and staff have been evacuated from the stadium. "There is no need to panic as the police are on high alert," he said. Pawan said events proposed at the Sports Council level have been postponed.

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing tension with Pakistan on the borders, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in state capital Jaipur has received a bomb threat.

A threatening message was received on the official email ID of Rajasthan Sports Council on Thursday. Even as the Sports Council administration as well as the police and security agencies became alert, a large number of police personnel were deployed inside and outside the stadium which was evacuated promptly. A bomb squad searched every nook and corner of the stadium where dog squad has also been deployed.

An IPL T-20 cricket match was slated to be played at the SMS Stadium on May 16. Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan said a threat to blow up the SMS Stadium was received in an email. "I informed senior officials after which a search operation was conducted in the stadium in the presence of senior police officers. Bomb squad and dog squad have also been deployed at the stadium which has been evacuated," he said.

Pawan said DG, Cyber ​​Crime was also informed about the matter. He said players and staff have been evacuated from the stadium. "There is no need to panic as the police are on high alert," he said. Pawan said events proposed at the Sports Council level have been postponed.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SMS STADIUM RECEIVED BOMB THREATJAIPURRAJASTHANSMS STADIUM

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.