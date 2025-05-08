Amid Tension On Indo-Pak Border, Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium Receives Bomb Threat

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing tension with Pakistan on the borders, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in state capital Jaipur has received a bomb threat.

A threatening message was received on the official email ID of Rajasthan Sports Council on Thursday. Even as the Sports Council administration as well as the police and security agencies became alert, a large number of police personnel were deployed inside and outside the stadium which was evacuated promptly. A bomb squad searched every nook and corner of the stadium where dog squad has also been deployed.

An IPL T-20 cricket match was slated to be played at the SMS Stadium on May 16. Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan said a threat to blow up the SMS Stadium was received in an email. "I informed senior officials after which a search operation was conducted in the stadium in the presence of senior police officers. Bomb squad and dog squad have also been deployed at the stadium which has been evacuated," he said.

Pawan said DG, Cyber ​​Crime was also informed about the matter. He said players and staff have been evacuated from the stadium. "There is no need to panic as the police are on high alert," he said. Pawan said events proposed at the Sports Council level have been postponed.