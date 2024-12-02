ETV Bharat / state

Search For Seven 'Trapped' Individuals Begins In Annamalaiyar Hill In TN

The NDRF team commenced by clearing the mud over a building to rescue the trapped individuals in the Annamalaiyar Hill area on Monday.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Tiruvannamalai: Teams of NDRF personnel commenced clearing the mud over a building in which seven individuals were feared "trapped" in the Annamalaiyar Hill area in the district on Monday. The teams involved in the operation arrived with rescue dogs.

"The locals say that seven, including five children, have been living in this building. It is not known whether the occupants are still there or have taken shelter (due to heavy rains) elsewhere. We will know the true picture through the rescue operation," Tiruvannamalai district Collector D Bhaskar Pandian said, after inspecting the affected house in VOC Nagar on the foothill.

The collector told reporters that a boulder had rolled down due to a mud slip on the hilltop on Sunday owing to the heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Fengal. "Due to this, a house was completely buried under mud. I and the Superintendent of Police, and other officials visited the spot," the collector said.

There was a boulder still precariously hanging on the hillside, and it may fall anytime. "Though there is no rain now, there is a possibility of a mud slip on the hill due to the impact of overnight rains. So, we have evacuated 50 to 80 people from the area so far. Only mud has covered up the house," he said.

The personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have commenced the rescue operation in association with the district administration, police and fire and rescue services department, an official said.

A boulder had rolled down due to a mud slip on the hilltop on Sunday owing to the heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Fengal.

