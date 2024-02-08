Search Continues for Missing TN Tourist in Kinnaur, Navy Joins on Fifth Day

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): The search for the Tamil Nadu tourist who went missing in the Sutlej river continued for the fifth day on Thursday as the Indian Navy joined in the operations that are being conducted by Himachal Police, Home Guard personnel and the NDRF.

The Navy team, which reached Kinnaur on Wednesday undertook the operation along with a team of divers from Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh. DC Kinnaur Dr Amit Kumar Sharma said that the operation is being conducted by dividing the area into three to five sectors so that searches can be undertaken simultaneously at different places along the river. He further said that teams have laid large nets in the river near the tunnel built for the hydropower project in Powari for making the rescue process smooth.

The missing tourist, Vetri, son of former Chennai mayor Sadai Darai Sami had fell into the river following a car accident on Sunday. Vetri's family members have promised a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who locates Vetri, police said.

After the car in which Vetri was travelling, fell into Sutlej river on national highway 5 near Pangi Nala on February 4, the driver had succumbed to his injuries on the spot and another tourist, who is also from Tamil Nadu, Gobinath is undergoing treatment at IGMC Hospital in Shimla.

The search operation is underway despite the extreme weather conditions. Presently, the area is witnessing frequent snowfall and the temperature is minus 15 degree Celsius.