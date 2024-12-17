Satya Dharam Samvad Denounces Divisive Dharam Sansad, Calls for Unity Among Hindus

Bengaluru: The Satya Dharam Samvad (SDS) has urged Hindu religious leaders to reject the divisive Dharam Sansad led by controversial figure Yati Narsinghanand.

In a statement released on December 6, the SDS emphasized the need for unity, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue, calling for the need to reject actions and rhetoric that foster hatred and division. The SDS statement, signed by 62 prominent Hindu spiritual leaders and scholars, reaffirmed Hinduism’s core values of inclusivity and respect for all faiths. It read, “As guardians of Hinduism’s profound legacy, we are troubled by the misuse of religion to spread hatred and violence. Hinduism’s ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and Sarva Dharma Sambhava (equal respect for all religions) must guide our actions.”



The SDS also condemned the upcoming 'World Religion Convention', organized by Yati Narsinghanand, describing it as a departure from the true spirit of Sanatan Dharma. The group expressed concern over provocative rhetoric targeting specific faiths, warning that such acts erode Hinduism’s spiritual sanctity and jeopardize India’s interfaith harmony.



Key Points from the SDS Statement



1) Rejecting Hate Speech: The SDS condemned divisive actions, hate speech, and gatherings that disrespect other religions or incite violence, asserting that these are against Hindu values.



2) Fostering Dialogue: The organization highlighted the importance of interfaith understanding, emphasizing that peaceful coexistence is essential for spiritual and societal growth.



3) Opposing Extremism: The SDS criticized the exploitation of religion for political or divisive motives, calling for accountability from authorities to curb such misuse.



4) Appeal for Unity: Stressing Hinduism’s inclusive ethos, the statement urged all communities to work together to strengthen India’s unity amidst diversity.



The statement drew broad support from spiritual leaders and organizations, including the Lingayat Community, Varkari Sampraday, and institutions like Vishwanath Mandir and the School of Bhagavad Gita. Notable signatories included Mahant Bajrang Acharya, Professor Anantanand Rambachan, Sadhvi Ayodhya, and Dr Sudhir Vombatkere. The SDS also referenced a recent article by Swami Raghavendra in The Wire Hindi, titled “Dharma Sansad Becoming Enemy of Communal Harmony.” The article warned against using religion as a tool for division and echoed the SDS’s concerns. Unlike the divisive approach of Yati Narsinghanand’s Dharam Sansad, the SDS called for a return to the tradition of samvad (dialogue) that unites rather than divides. Their message: the essence of Sanatan Dharma lies in love, tolerance, and service to humanity.





