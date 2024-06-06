Uttarakhand Trekking Accident: Three Survivors, Five Trekkers' Mortal Remains Evacuated By Iaf

Dehradun: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday evacuated three survivors and mortal remains of five others after a group of trekkers was trapped on the Sahastratal trekking route of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand due to severe weather conditions. Nine trekkers died in the mishap on Wednesday while three others were missing.

Divulging details about the ongoing rescue operation, a spokesperson of the IAF said in a post on X, “Racing against time, IAF helicopters have successfully evacuated three survivors and the mortal remains of five trekkers, out of the 15 trekkers who were trapped in severe weather while trekking to Sahastra Tal, Uttarkashi. Due to the high altitude and undulating terrain, the rescue was conducted by two light weight Cheetah helicopters from the higher ground to the base camp and further to the nearest medical centre with medium lift Mi17 V5 helicopters. Three Sherpas and the mortal remains of four trekkers will be evacuated tomorrow”.

On Thursday, the rescue team of SDRF reached Bhatwadi with the bodies of four trekkers said to be residents of Karnataka capital Bengaluru. They have been identified as Vekatesh, Padnadh Kundapur Krishnamurthy, Anita Rangappa and Padmini Hegde.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident.

"The news of the death of 9 trekkers in an accident caused by bad weather on Sahastratal track is very sad. The administration has rescued 13 trekkers safely by conducting a rescue operation and a rescue operation is being conducted with the help of SDRF, district administration and Air Force to save other people. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss and for the speedy and safe release of the trapped trekkers," he said in a post on X.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said that the trekking team comprised 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides. He said that the team was to return by June 7, but lost its way due to bad weather as it approached Sahastratal from the last base camp.