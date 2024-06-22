SDM, Three Others Caught Red-handed While Taking Rs 50000 Bribe in Chhattisgarh

Sarguja: The Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested four people including SDM after catching them red handed while taking bribe of Rs 50,000 for correction in the revenue record of a villager's land, sources said. The accused had asked for money from the villager in the name of correcting the revenue record but the villager complained about this matter to ACB, after which ACB arrested four people including Udaipur SDM and reader with Rs 50,000 on Friday evening.

According to ACB Sarguja, Kanhai Ram Banjara, resident of village Jagga under Udaipur block, had complained to ACB that his land situated in village Jagga in Khasra number 69/31, 70/1 and 1004/8 measuring 0.251, 0.635 and 0.243 hectares respectively is registered in his name and in the name of other family members. For many years, the family members have been occupying the land by building a house on it. Meanwhile, Kanhai Ram Banjara's grandfather applied in the tehsil to get his name registered on the land.

But the concerned SDM BR Khande demanded Rs 50,000 to correct the land records in his and other family members' favour, the complainant said. But the complainant said he did not want to give the bribe, so he complained about the matter to the SDM. After the complaint, ACB Ambikapur office started investigating the matter. After verification of the investigation, a trap was laid at 6 pm on Friday as a part of action and the accused SDM was caught red-handed while taking the bribe of Rs 50,000 along with peon Dharampal, peon Abir Ram and Nagar Sainik Kavinath Singh. The ACB filed a case against the accused under section 7, 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.