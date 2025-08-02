SDM, Son Killed As Landslide Hits Vehicle In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi

Jammu: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his son were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi when, during a landslide, a massive boulder hit the vehicle they were travelling in, officials said.

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area when Rajinder Singh Rana was on his way to his native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, with his family. A large boulder, part of a landslide, struck their vehicle, killing Rana, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer, and his son on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and after primary treatment, the critically injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi, an official said. Rana, a 2011 batch officer, was posted as the Ramnagar SDM.

Rana was a young Jammu Kashmir Administrative Officer (JKAS). His death was widely condoled by people from all walks of life. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives.

He conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of Rana. In a statement, Raj Bhawan said that the Lieutenant Governor has spoken to the senior officials and asked them to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and to render all assistance to Rana's kin.

In a post on X, the LG wrote, "Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi in which we have lost an outstanding officer Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar and his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to bereaved family and I pray that the injured recover quickly”.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her shock at the deaths and conveyed her solidarity to the survivors.

Many people took to the social networking sites and expressed their shock and grief over the incident. Sharing a few lines about life which Rana had posted on Facebook a few days ago, a senior journalist of Jammu and Kashmir, Zafar Choudhary wrote, "Rajinder Singh Rana posted this two days ago and he is no more today! I am heartbroken to hear of his tragic death along with his son in a devastating road accident that has left his wife and daughter injured. A well learned government officer with sharp administrative acumen, he was also a talented artist. My first introduction to him was through his skills at playing the flute. I have played his short videos many times over to enjoy his flute covers. Too early to go for such a promising person. Difficult to describe my pain and anguish in the tragedy that struck Rana and his family."

Earlier in the week, two army men were killed after a boulder fell on an army vehicle in eastern Ladakh.