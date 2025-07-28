SDM Receives Death Threats, Rs 15 Lakh Ransom Demand In Uttar Pradesh; Probe Underway

Bijnor: A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Dhampur tehsil here in Uttar Pradesh allegedly received death threats and a ransom demand. The accused has mentioned a high-profile murder case while issuing the threat, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation.

According to officials, SDM Ritu Singh received several objectionable messages on her mobile phone from an unknown number on July 24, around 2:50 p.m. “The messages included threats to her life and barcodes allegedly linked to a ransom payment. The sender demanded Rs 15 lakh and cited the Tanzeem Ahmed murder case to instil fear,” they said, citing Singh’s written complaint filed at Kotwali Dhampur police station.

She alleged in her complaint that the message threatened to kill and face consequences, as it referred to the Tanzeem Ahmed case in a bid to create fear and pressure the officer, said a police officer. “Singh also submitted screenshots of the messages and barcodes to the police as evidence. The case has been registered under relevant sections dealing with cybercrime, extortion, and criminal intimidation,” he said.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha confirmed the development, saying a case has been registered and a thorough investigation is underway. “The details about the threat will be unveiled soon. Police are currently working to trace the origin of the messages and identify the individual behind the threats,” Jha said in a phone statement.