ETV Bharat / state

SDM Receives Death Threats, Rs 15 Lakh Ransom Demand In Uttar Pradesh; Probe Underway

The accused has mentioned a high-profile murder case while issuing the threat, probably to instil fear among the officer.

SDM Receives Death Threats, Rs 15 Lakh Ransom Demand In Uttar Pradesh; Probe Underway
Bijnor SDM Ritu Singh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bijnor: A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Dhampur tehsil here in Uttar Pradesh allegedly received death threats and a ransom demand. The accused has mentioned a high-profile murder case while issuing the threat, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation.

According to officials, SDM Ritu Singh received several objectionable messages on her mobile phone from an unknown number on July 24, around 2:50 p.m. “The messages included threats to her life and barcodes allegedly linked to a ransom payment. The sender demanded Rs 15 lakh and cited the Tanzeem Ahmed murder case to instil fear,” they said, citing Singh’s written complaint filed at Kotwali Dhampur police station.

She alleged in her complaint that the message threatened to kill and face consequences, as it referred to the Tanzeem Ahmed case in a bid to create fear and pressure the officer, said a police officer. “Singh also submitted screenshots of the messages and barcodes to the police as evidence. The case has been registered under relevant sections dealing with cybercrime, extortion, and criminal intimidation,” he said.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha confirmed the development, saying a case has been registered and a thorough investigation is underway. “The details about the threat will be unveiled soon. Police are currently working to trace the origin of the messages and identify the individual behind the threats,” Jha said in a phone statement.

Read More:

  1. Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat On Social Media Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Complaint Filed
  2. RLM President Upendra Kushwaha Gets Death Threat, Demands Action From DGP

Bijnor: A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Dhampur tehsil here in Uttar Pradesh allegedly received death threats and a ransom demand. The accused has mentioned a high-profile murder case while issuing the threat, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation.

According to officials, SDM Ritu Singh received several objectionable messages on her mobile phone from an unknown number on July 24, around 2:50 p.m. “The messages included threats to her life and barcodes allegedly linked to a ransom payment. The sender demanded Rs 15 lakh and cited the Tanzeem Ahmed murder case to instil fear,” they said, citing Singh’s written complaint filed at Kotwali Dhampur police station.

She alleged in her complaint that the message threatened to kill and face consequences, as it referred to the Tanzeem Ahmed case in a bid to create fear and pressure the officer, said a police officer. “Singh also submitted screenshots of the messages and barcodes to the police as evidence. The case has been registered under relevant sections dealing with cybercrime, extortion, and criminal intimidation,” he said.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha confirmed the development, saying a case has been registered and a thorough investigation is underway. “The details about the threat will be unveiled soon. Police are currently working to trace the origin of the messages and identify the individual behind the threats,” Jha said in a phone statement.

Read More:

  1. Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat On Social Media Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Complaint Filed
  2. RLM President Upendra Kushwaha Gets Death Threat, Demands Action From DGP

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEATH THREAT TO SDMUTTAR PRADESH CRIMEBIJNORSDM RECEIVES DEATH THREATS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.