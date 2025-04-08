ETV Bharat / state

SDM Pulkit Malhotra Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Safidon

Safidon SDM Pulkit Malhotra was seriously injured after a speeding bike struck him while returning to his guest house along Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Safidon SDM Pulkit Malhotra severely injured in a speeding bike accident. (ETV Bharat)
Jind: In a shocking incident late Monday evening, Safidon Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pulkit Malhotra was seriously injured after being struck by a speeding bike while walking along Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Safidon city in Haryana. Malhotra, who had gone for an evening walk after dinner, was returning to his guest house near Lilavati Hospital when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses say that a high-speed bike, ridden by four youths, suddenly hit Malhotra from behind. The impact was severe, causing the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to fall on the road and sustain serious injuries to his head and body. Locals rushed to the spot, quickly lifting him and taking him to a nearby private hospital in Safidon. Given his critical condition, doctors later referred him to a hospital in Panipat for more advanced treatment.

Police were immediately alerted. City Police Station In-charge Dinesh Kumar, accompanied by DSP Gaurav Sharma, arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough inspection. Reviewing the CCTV footage from the surrounding area, they confirmed that the collision was captured clearly, showing the four youths riding at high speed. The injured youths have been identified as Saavan, Krish, Abhishek, and Mayank, residents of Rampura village. Saavan, Krish, and Abhishek were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Safidon for further treatment.

Due to the severity of his head injuries, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pulkit Malhotra is currently unable to provide a statement. The police have indicated that further action will be taken once a complete statement is recorded and the investigation proceeds.

