Uttar Pradesh: Depressed After Wife's Demise, SDM Dies by Suicide in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A 43-year-old sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district allegedly died by suicide, police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Alok Kumar Singh, slipped into depression after his wife succumbed to brain tumour a year back. He had taken a 15-day leave and had come to his village in Azamgarh.

Singh, resident of Budhanpur town in Atraulia police station area of Azamgarh was found dead in his room on Sunday night. His tenants and neighbours informed police after which a team from the local police station arrived at the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

According to Singh's relatives, he was been suffering from depression ever since his wife's death last year. He is survived by two daughters who are preparing for civil services exam in Prayagraj.

Singh, posted as Ghazipur SDM, was also handling the work of Executive Officer in-charge of Municipality Ghazipur. He was a 2003 batch PCS officer.

He was alone at home on Sunday when he took the drastic step. The tenants and neighbours came to know about it late at night and informed police.

On information about the incident, Atraulia Police reached the spot and took possession of the body.

According to Alok's father, his son kept to himself after his wife passed away and did not have any attachment to anyone in the village. He was suffering from depression and did not interact much with others, he said.

Circle Officer Budhanpur, Kiranpal Singh said that a case has been registered in this connection and action will be taken after getting the postmortem report.