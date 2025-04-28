Scuffle Over Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A scuffle ensued during a demonstration to protest the Pahalgam terror attack in Ludhiana on Sunday.

While some people crushed the flag of Pakistan under their feet, a few youths protested. This led to a minor scuffle between the two groups. While Ludhiana police commissioner did not comment on the issue, ACP, Division No 7, Sumit Sood said some unidentified youths took law into their own hands and scuffled with the protesters. He said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sood said nobody has the right to take law into his/her own hands. He said the accused will be apprehended soon and action taken against them as per law. A few days back, Punjab’s Shahi Imam, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, condemned the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, calling it a 'shameful crime against humanity'. In a protest held outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana, an effigy representing terrorism was burned, and prayers were offered for the victims.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Ludhianvi expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives. “Killing people based on their religion is an act of cowardice,” he said, referring to reports that the attackers had targeted tourists after questioning their faith. Quoting the Quran, he stated, “The murder of a single innocent is the murder of all humanity.”