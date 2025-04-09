Jammu: A scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik outside Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly premises.

The incident took place when Malik was speaking to the media after his verbal brawl with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) workers outside the House. A few BJP MLAs, including Vikram Singh Randhawa and Yudhveer Sethi, tried to attack Malik, and a few punches were exchanged.

This comes after the BJP MLAs objected to alleged comments made by Malik, where he allegedly claimed that Hindus wear a ‘tilak’ and indulge in corruption.

Scuffle Between BJP Legislators And AAP MLA Outside Jammu Kashmir Assembly (ETV Bharat)

However, some people were present at the spot and intervened and stopped the fight, but the verbal exchange continued. In the meantime, marshals of the house also came, and they calmed down the situation.

Talking to the media after the scuffle, the BJP MLA Randhawa used invectives against Malik and alleged that the AAP MLA is targeting Hindus now and then, which will not be tolerated. Sethi demanded to conduct a test on Malik to ascertain whether he was under the influence of drugs.

Throughout the budget session of the assembly, Malik has been aggressive against the BJP and its policies during the last 10 years. He has targeted the saffron party inside and outside the house, and on Wednesday, the last day of the budget session, the BJP MLAs tried to attack him and also exchanged a few blows.