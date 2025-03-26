ETV Bharat / state

Scribes Protest In Assam After Journalist Dilowar Hussain Mozumdar's Arrest

Guwahati: Scribes across Assam protested on Wednesday against the arrest of Guwahati-based journalist Dilowar Hussain Mozumdar.

Dilowar was arrested by the Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday for allegedly asking questions about an ongoing scam in the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited to the bank's managing director.

Journalists including Dilowar went to the bank to cover a protest programme organised by Jatiya Yuba Shakti. Later on Tuesday evening, Dilowar was summoned by the Panbazar police station in Guwahati and arrested after midnight.

Dilowar works for a digital news portal "Cross Current", which had remained vocal against the ruling BJP government in Assam on different issues.

The police report stated Dilowar was nabbed under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to criminal intimidation, threatening someone with intension to harm, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The report said that the offence of Dilowar is cognisable and non-bailable as per the provisions of the BNS and the SC/ST Act, leading to his immediate arrest.