Scribes Protest In Assam After Journalist Dilowar Hussain Mozumdar's Arrest

Guwahati: Scribes across Assam protested on Wednesday against the arrest of Guwahati-based journalist Dilowar Hussain Mozumdar.
Dilowar was arrested by the Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday for allegedly asking questions about an ongoing scam in the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited to the bank's managing director.
Journalists including Dilowar went to the bank to cover a protest programme organised by Jatiya Yuba Shakti. Later on Tuesday evening, Dilowar was summoned by the Panbazar police station in Guwahati and arrested after midnight.
Dilowar works for a digital news portal "Cross Current", which had remained vocal against the ruling BJP government in Assam on different issues.
The police report stated Dilowar was nabbed under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to criminal intimidation, threatening someone with intension to harm, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The report said that the offence of Dilowar is cognisable and non-bailable as per the provisions of the BNS and the SC/ST Act, leading to his immediate arrest.
While in the police custody on Tuesday night, Dilowar was also not allowed to meet his wife and advocate, who waited for long hours outside the police station.
"They cannot stop my voice. I only asked questions to the MD of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited about some allegations of corruptions. The Assam Police have detained me and kept me at Panbazar police station," posted Dilowar on social media last night
Expressing concern over Dilowar's arrest, general secretary of the Guwahati Press Club Sanjay Ray appealed to the government to release him immediately.
"We heard that Dilowar Hussain Mozumdar was arrested. We are not informed anything by the police about the allegations against him", Ray said, appealing the government to release him immediately.
Different media organisations and press clubs across Assam have protested against the arrest of Dilowar and demanded his release.
