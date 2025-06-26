Scrapping Rs 500 Notes May Reduce Money Influence During Elections, Says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday appealed the Central government to consider abolishing Rs 500 currency notes to tackle rampant cash distribution during election campaigns. Speaking at the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting in Vijayawada, Naidu highlighted the significance of digital currency over high-denomination currency. the CM's statements triggered debates across social media platforms on another demonetisation.
"The Rs 500 notes should be scrapped. Only Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes should remain in circulation. This is the only way to reduce the influence of money in elections," said Naidu during his speech at the FICCI meeting.
The CM pointed out that the political parties especially in Andhra Pradesh are distributing large amounts of cash to voters. "If politicians win elections by bribing voters, then it is a threat to the country itself," he said while adding that larger adoption of digital currency will help protect the integrity of the electoral process. He added that he had earlier suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Rs 2000 notes when they were introduced after 2016 demonetisation.
Naidu also urged investors to forget the bitter experiences under the previous YSRCP regime and invest in Andhra Pradesh with confidence. "The NDA government is taking steps to ensure continuity and economic stability,” he said.
He shared his vision of transforming Amaravati into a world-class greenfield city, integrating quantum computing, AI, green energy, and smart public health systems. He told the attendees regarding the state’s partnership with the Bill Gates Foundation on healthcare reforms.
Opportunities Across Sectors
The Chief Minister listed emerging investment avenues across districts for setting up Defence, aerospace, and high-tech industries; Green energy, pharma, tourism, and steel sectors; Aqua and food processing units; Google’s upcoming investment in Visakhapatnam; Undersea cable project from Singapore to Vizag; Industrialists Should Help Bridge Inequality.
"The rich must adopt the poor. Industry should play a role in eradicating poverty. Under our P4 policy, we expect industrialists to actively participate in uplifting society," said the CM.
Speaking at the event, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal hailed Andhra Pradesh for achieving the highest economic growth rate in the country (8.2%) during 2024 - 25. He said that India’s first Quantum Valley Tech Park is being set up in the state while assuring FICCI's support to the state’s progressive policies, including Industrial Policy 4.0, MSME Policy 4.0, and Clean Energy Policy 4.0.
Read More