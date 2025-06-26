ETV Bharat / state

Scrapping Rs 500 Notes May Reduce Money Influence During Elections, Says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday appealed the Central government to consider abolishing Rs 500 currency notes to tackle rampant cash distribution during election campaigns. Speaking at the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting in Vijayawada, Naidu highlighted the significance of digital currency over high-denomination currency. the CM's statements triggered debates across social media platforms on another demonetisation.

"The Rs 500 notes should be scrapped. Only Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes should remain in circulation. This is the only way to reduce the influence of money in elections," said Naidu during his speech at the FICCI meeting.

The CM pointed out that the political parties especially in Andhra Pradesh are distributing large amounts of cash to voters. "If politicians win elections by bribing voters, then it is a threat to the country itself," he said while adding that larger adoption of digital currency will help protect the integrity of the electoral process. He added that he had earlier suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Rs 2000 notes when they were introduced after 2016 demonetisation.

Naidu also urged investors to forget the bitter experiences under the previous YSRCP regime and invest in Andhra Pradesh with confidence. "The NDA government is taking steps to ensure continuity and economic stability,” he said.

He shared his vision of transforming Amaravati into a world-class greenfield city, integrating quantum computing, AI, green energy, and smart public health systems. He told the attendees regarding the state’s partnership with the Bill Gates Foundation on healthcare reforms.