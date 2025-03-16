A Look At Delhi Govt's Vehicle Scappage Policy And Steps To Implement 'No Petrol' Rule For Overaged Vehicles

New Delhi: In a bid to minimize air pollution in Delhi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court has already banned plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years on the city's roads.

Now, the Delhi government has implemented a scrappage policy for such vehicles. Let's look at the details of the policy.

Scraping process

1. Selection of recognized scrapping centre: Owners of such vehicles can select a vehicle scrapping centre of their choice recognized by the government. A list of such centres is available on the website of Delhi Transport Department. After this, the owners can contact the scrapping centre and book an appointment. Some centre also ofer online booking facility.

2. Keep documents ready: The owners are required keep the vehicle registration certificate (RC), identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card etc) and a copy of the vehicle insurance policy ready. They can take the vehicle to the scrapping centre on the scheduled date, where it will be inspected and documents checked. The vehicle will be given a a fair price based on its weight and the current price of metal.

3. Get a scrapping certificate: After this the vehicle will be scrapped and certificate issued by the Center. The certificate is necessary to get benefits on new vehicle purchase.

The owners will get the benefits after vehicles are scrapped. With the certificate, one can get a discount in registration fee on the purchase of a new vehicle. State governments provide a discount in road tax of up to 25 per cent on private vehicles and 15 per cent for commercial ones.

Alternative options available to people

1. If the vehicle owner does not want to scrap his/her old vehicle, then he/she can convert it into an electric vehicle. For this, one needs to contact the recognized agencies. However, the process can be expensive and the cost can go up to Rs 4 to 6 lakh.

2. If the owners wish to transfer their vehicle to other states, they can get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Transport Department six months before the vehicle's overage validity expires. After this, one can drive or sell the vehicle in another state.

No fuel for expired vehicles

From April 1, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel ones older than 10 years will not get fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. Equipment to identify such vehicles will be installed at petrol pumps.

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association President Nischal Singhania said there are around 400 petrol pumps in Delhi, out of which AI cameras and speakers have been installed at 380. Cameras and speakers connected to the database of the Transport Department will be installed at other petrol pumps too. The AI ​​cameras will read the number plate of a vehicle at a petrol pump and recognize its age. If the vehicle is expired or overage, a popup will appear on the petrol pump's computer. Along with this, there will be an announcement that the vehicle become overage. Along with this, a notification will also be sent to the Delhi Transport Department, on the basis of which the Department will take action against the vehicle's owner.

President of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association, Nischal Singhania said the system should be implemented in the National Capital Region as well. "People from areas adjoining Delhi can get petrol or diesel filled and travel in Delhi. People get CNG kits installed in old vehicles. There are around 200 CNG pumps in Delhi. Such cameras should be installed on them too, so that this rule can be strictly followed," he said.

However, Ajay Bansal, President of All India Petroleum Dealers Association, said the petrol pump owners won't be able to refuse fuel to someone visiting a hospital or in other emergencies. "The government should have consulted us before taking the decision. Police and the government are not able to identify vehicles. Now they want us to do it. hey want us to do the work of the police for free. The government should deploy policemen at petrol pumps. We will protest against the order from April 1," he said.