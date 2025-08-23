Scrapped By LG Sinha, Omar Abdullah Govt To Restore Darbar Move In Jammu And Kashmir?

Srinagar: A senior minister in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that the historic Darbar Move, a 152-year-old administrative tradition scrapped in 2021, is expected to be restored this year.

Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs, said the government is considering bringing back the biannual practice of shifting the Jammu and Kashmir's capital between Srinagar and Jammu.

"Darbar Move practice has been a tradition in Jammu and Kashmir. I believe this year the biannual practice will be restored," Rana told ETV Bharat. "I cannot give you the exact date and month right now. I hope during the next cabinet meeting, a decision will be taken regarding the restoration of the Darbar Move."

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Rana (C) attends an event in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The Darbar Move traces its origins to 1872 under Maharaja Ranbir Singh, the Dogra ruler who began transferring the royal court between Srinagar and Jammu to escape the extremes of weather in each region. Under the system, government offices functioned from Srinagar during the summer months and shifted to Jammu in the winter.

The exercise involved the movement of nearly 10,000 employees, along with records, computers, and furniture. Dozens of trucks would carry files and office equipment across the Jammu-Srinagar highway twice a year. While officials often cited weather conditions and employee convenience as justifications, critics said the tradition had become cumbersome and costly, draining nearly 200 crore rupees annually from the exchequer.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led J&K administration scrapped the Darbar Move tradition in 2021. The administration had argued that public services would be a better use of the money saved by discontinuing the age-old practice. Officials at the time asserted that the digitization of documents had eliminated the need for physical file relocation.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir stated in December 2023 that if his National Conference party won power, they would restore the Darbar Move. "We assure you that the Darbar Move will be restored. Jammu holds its own importance, and we will not allow its uniqueness to diminish," he had said.

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Rana (C) attends a meeting in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had also supported its return, saying the practice helped balance economic activity between the two regions. "The Darbar Move supported jobs and livelihoods by generating business for hotels, transport, and local industries. Our government respected this legacy and was committed to upholding it for the prosperity of our people,” he had said.

The National Conference included the restoration of the Darbar Move in its manifesto for the 2024 Assembly elections, framing it as part of its effort to preserve Jammu's economic role.