'Scrap NEET', Demands Dravidar Kazhagam; Says It Is With Students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): V Anburaj, the General Secretary of Dravidar Kazhagam on Thursday asserted that the issue of NEET had become a student movement and his organisation would stand with the students.

Dravidar Kazhagam has also demanded that NEET should be scrapped. "Now it has become a student movement. Any students matter will always be successful and we are sure about it. Dravidar Kazhagam will stand with them," V Anburaj told ETV Bharat.

The Dravidar Kazhagam held a bike rally in support of students, who are protesting the irregularities in NEET.

"Whatever the basis principals have been laid, under which it was formed, is not been by carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Any entrance exam of such nature, which affects the life of our children, how come foreigners come into this, as a National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), where do they play a role, we don't know, people cannot answer this, if you even say NRIs of Indian origin, OCI, okay they are Indian, but (what about) these 119 (foreigners)? Because the government has an agenda, how to bring them into the system. It is a well-planned operation planted by the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and taken forward by the Central government," Anburaj said.

The protestors wore black shirts and took part in the bike rally. The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a batch of pleas seeking a direction for fresh examination for NEET UG, 2024, against the backdrop of alleged paper leakage and other irregularities.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra scheduled the matter for hearing on next Thursday, July 18. The bench, adjourning the hearing, said that the judges’ and some of the petitioners' were yet to go through the replies filed by the Centre and the NTA.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 2.4 million candidates appeared in it. The results were announced on June 4 due to early completion of the answer-sheet evaluation. Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.

According to Anburaj, students are uncertain about their future. "They (students) don't know whether they are going to have a retest, what happens to their marks, they are dejected, already we have lost a lot of lives during this test. Last year 24 people died in Kota. So many people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu, and this is what we want, children should be treated as children...," he maintained.