SCR Restores 200-Year-Old Wells, Draws 8 Lakh Litres Of Water Daily
The SCR has revived centuries-old wells across its zone, supplying over 8 lakh litres of water daily for non-potable use
Published : October 14, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has restored a network of centuries-old wells across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The SCR has been drawing nearly eight lakh litres of water every day from wells that are 150 to 200 years old.
These ancient water sources were once abandoned. They have now been restored. One of the key examples of this revival effort is the centuries-old well at the Moula Ali Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) in Hyderabad.
This well, believed to be nearly two centuries old, had been closed for around 70 years due to neglect. It was recently renovated under SCR’s water conservation drive and now supplies about one lakh litres of water daily to meet the needs of ZRTI and nearby railway offices.
The SCR extended similar efforts to 11 other heritage wells located at various stations and training centres across its zone. Together, these revived wells provide over eight lakh litres of water per day, used for washing trains, maintaining gardens and meeting non-potable water requirements at key facilities, including the ZRTI, Supervisors’ Training Centre and Railway Police Training Centre.
Railway officials said that this initiative not only ensures a steady water supply for operational purposes but also highlights the importance of heritage conservation and sustainable resource management.
