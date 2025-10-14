ETV Bharat / state

SCR Restores 200-Year-Old Wells, Draws 8 Lakh Litres Of Water Daily

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has restored a network of centuries-old wells across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The SCR has been drawing nearly eight lakh litres of water every day from wells that are 150 to 200 years old.

These ancient water sources were once abandoned. They have now been restored. One of the key examples of this revival effort is the centuries-old well at the Moula Ali Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) in Hyderabad.

This well, believed to be nearly two centuries old, had been closed for around 70 years due to neglect. It was recently renovated under SCR’s water conservation drive and now supplies about one lakh litres of water daily to meet the needs of ZRTI and nearby railway offices.