Scorpio On Roof Of Building? This Unique Water Tank In Bhagalpur Grabs Eyeballs

Bhagalpur: A Scorpio on the roof of a three-storied building in Bihar's Bhagalpur is sure to take you by surprise. This vehicle that apparently looks like an SUV is actually a specially designed water tank of Rajkumar Mandal, a resident of Ghogha Amapur.

People from far and near are flooding outside Mandal's house to take a glimpse of this unique structure. People stare at the Scorpio and then take pictures and selfies. Mandal's house is located four kilometres away from the Ghogha crossing road that falls on the stretch between Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon.

Water tank looks excellent at night (ETV Bharat)

This attractive water tank has been designed together by Mandal, his wife Indu Devi and son Suman. "At night, the Scorpio water tank looks just like an original SUV. This is because we have used some original spare parts. It looks gorgeous when when the headlight and backlight are lit at night," Mandal said.

Mandal said it took Rs three lakh and around three months to build this water tank. "My wife Indu Devi and son Suman Kumar worked with the mason to get the structure ready. Wherever there was a problem, we got it rectified. It was only after working on the design several rounds that we got the desired result," he added

Mandal has been a stage artist and used to create scenes for plays. "I had a hobby of getting a helicopter built on this house. The work had also started but the mason who was getting it built passed away. Then we got the helicopter removed and got a Scorpio built in its place," he said.

Mandal's wife Indu Devi said the Scorpio-shaped water tank has been built out of hobby and now due to this, their house has become a landmark with crowds gathering here to take pictures of the structure.

Ship-shaped water tank on Gaurishankar Mandal's house (ETV Bharat)

Another house in the locality has also become a centre of attraction. Located five houses after Mandal's, there is a house where a ship-shaped water tank has been built on its fourth floor. This house belongs to Gaurishankar Mandal alias Kanhaiya Mandal.

Indu Devi has been a zilla parishad member from Bhagalpur twice while Kanhaiya is the district vice president of Bhagalpur BJP.