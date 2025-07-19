'Scooty Passed Off As Bulldozer': Village Head Suspended Over Alleged Embezzlement Of Funds In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla/Mandi: A village head in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended on charges of embezzlement of government funds by passing off a two-wheeler as a bulldozer for fake construction work, officials said.
The shocking case has come to light in Karsog development block in district Mandi of the state.
In an order issued in this regard, District Panchayat Officer Anchit Dogra has ordered the suspension of village head Mala Mehta of Thakur Thana Panchayat falling under development block Karsog for misusing government funds. According to the order, a show cause notice was issued to the accused on June 20, 2025 to present her side on the allegations, but her reply was not found satisfactory prompting her suspension.
The village head has been suspended with immediate effect under Section 145 (1) (c) of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 (amended) and Rule 142 (1) (a) of the Panchayati Raj (General) Rules, 1997.
Scooty Number Passed Off As That Of Bulldozer
BDO Karsog Surendra Kumar said that the suspended village head forged the bills of the road construction work, passing off the registration number of a scooty as that of a bulldozer to hike the bills.
RTI Uncovers Fraud
The alleged embezzlement of funds was uncovered in the RTI application filed by social activist Panna Lal Thakur, a resident of Thakurthana Panchayat. Thakur said that many roads built 10 to 15 years ago, have been shown to have been built in recent years on paper.
“Besides, there have been irregularities in the work of crematoriums, community buildings, roads and government money that was misused by presenting fake bills,” Thakur said. He said that he will soon approach the High Court for a thorough probe into the alleged scam.
Thakur said that the registration number of scooty (HP31C 6806) has been passed off as the number of bulldozer to draw the fake bills. According to Thakur, the two-wheeler with the said registration number belongs to a person from Sundar Nagar.
“In the road construction work, the bill amount for about 700 work hours of the bulldozer has been released,” he added.
Fraud In Construction Of Toilets
Thakur further said that 10 public toilets with Rs 3 lakh construction cost each were sanctioned in a developmental block under Swachh Bharat Mission, but fake bills of old toilets were produced to embezzle money.
“Likewise, an amount of Rs 5 lakh each was sanctioned for two crematoriums Cheemusery and Chedanala in the Panchayat, but their construction work was also not done”.
'School Playground Doesn't Exist On Ground'
Thakur further alleged that a fake bill for 1000 work hours by the bulldozer has been produced to embezzle money in the name of constructing a playground of Sumakothi Senior Secondary School, but no work was done on ground.
“This ground is 25 years old. The land of the playground is neither registered in the name of the school nor has the school principal's NOC been taken for its construction. Then how were 1000 hours of work done by machine shown,” he said.
