'Scooty Passed Off As Bulldozer': Village Head Suspended Over Alleged Embezzlement Of Funds In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla/Mandi: A village head in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended on charges of embezzlement of government funds by passing off a two-wheeler as a bulldozer for fake construction work, officials said.

The shocking case has come to light in Karsog development block in district Mandi of the state.

In an order issued in this regard, District Panchayat Officer Anchit Dogra has ordered the suspension of village head Mala Mehta of Thakur Thana Panchayat falling under development block Karsog for misusing government funds. According to the order, a show cause notice was issued to the accused on June 20, 2025 to present her side on the allegations, but her reply was not found satisfactory prompting her suspension.

District Panchayat Officer order over suspension of village head Mala Mehta (ETV Bharat)

The village head has been suspended with immediate effect under Section 145 (1) (c) of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 (amended) and Rule 142 (1) (a) of the Panchayati Raj (General) Rules, 1997.

Scooty Number Passed Off As That Of Bulldozer

BDO Karsog Surendra Kumar said that the suspended village head forged the bills of the road construction work, passing off the registration number of a scooty as that of a bulldozer to hike the bills.

RTI Uncovers Fraud

The alleged embezzlement of funds was uncovered in the RTI application filed by social activist Panna Lal Thakur, a resident of Thakurthana Panchayat. Thakur said that many roads built 10 to 15 years ago, have been shown to have been built in recent years on paper.