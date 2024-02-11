Scooter Rider in Bengaluru Fined Rs 3.20 Lakhs for Violating Traffic Laws

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police pulled up their sleeves to punish offenders of traffic rules for unpaid penalties. They are specifically focusing on owners of vehicles whose outstanding fines surpass ₹50,000. Among them is a scooter rider, who violated traffic rules more than 300 times and was fined Rs 3.20 lakhs.

The accused Venkataraman, a resident of Sudhamanagar, owned a scooter bearing the number KA 05 KF 7969. He was fined, time and again, in multiple areas of the city, including SR Nagar and Wilson Garden, among others for not wearing a helmet, jumping signal, riding a scooter the wrong way and speaking on the mobile while driving, the police pointed out.

The police confiscated his scooter as Venkataraman failed to pay the required fine. Besides, the police issued a notice and also warned of a case being registered against him if he is unable to pay the fine on the scheduled date. Joint Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth said in a media statement that 2,681 vehicles in the city had fines totalling more than ₹50,000 for not following traffic rules.

Since the traffic police ordered staff to concentrate on traffic management rather than enforcement efforts in January there has been a rise in the number of unpaid fines. Currently, cameras are used to record over 80% of traffic violations in the city, according to the police.