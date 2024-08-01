Scolded Over Love Affair, Bihar Girl Dies By Suicide; Father Mutilates Body

Bettiah (Bihar): A girl, who had reportedly died by suicide, was allegedly mutilated by her father in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said. The girl's father was opposed to her relationship with a youth, who sold 'golgappas', and had scolded her, they added.
Finding his daughter dead, the man had hired a fish-seller for Rs 8,500 to chop off his daughter's body and dispose it in order to escape abetment-to-suicide charges. The girl's father and the fish seller have been arrested and further investigations are underway, police said.
The gruesome incident took place in Chuhdi village under Chanpatia police station area of Bettiah a week ago. On Sunday evening, a sack carrying a headless decapitated body was recovered from a canal near Mohaddipur Mir Tola of Majhauliya police station area of the district. Police found six mutilated body parts inside the sack but the head was missing. The body was immediately sent for post-mortem and investigations were launched.
Meanwhile, an informer identified the body as Chuhdi village-resident, Virendra Shah's daughter. After which, a police team went to Shah's house and arrested him. When questioned about the incident, Shah initially was reluctant to reveal anything. However, following a thorough grilling and a raid conducted in his house, he confessed to his crime.
Shah told police that his daughter had died by suicide and he had got the body chopped before disposing it. He also informed about his accomplice, who was then arrested.
"The case has been solved with the help of Majhaulia and Chanpatia Police. The head of the deceased has not been recovered yet. The girl's father, Virendra Shah and his associate Prabhu Shah have been arrested and sent to jail. Raids are on to arrest one more person, who was involved in the incident. The accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation." Vivek Deep, Bettiah Sadar DSP said.
Shah told police that he had arranged his daughter's marriage in November but the girl was in love with a 'golgappa-wala' from Uttar Pradesh, who ran a shop in the local market. He told that despite asking his daughter to snap ties with the youth, she did not listen to him.
On July 22, Shah scolded his daughter over this issue, after which, she died by suicide. Finding his daughter dead, Shah was afraid of facing abetment-to-suicide charges and decided to dispose off the body.
He called Prabhu Shah, who sells fish and asked him to chop the body and dispose it. He agreed to pay Rs 8500 to Prabhu for the task and also paid Rs 500 in advance while the remaining amount was to be paid in a week.
When interrogated, Prabhu confessed that he had chopped the girl's body with a fish cutting knife and then stuffed the body parts into a sack, which he had dumped into the canal.
Police have interrogated around six to seven members of Shah's family and investigations are on.
