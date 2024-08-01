ETV Bharat / state

Scolded Over Love Affair, Bihar Girl Dies By Suicide; Father Mutilates Body

Bettiah (Bihar): A girl, who had reportedly died by suicide, was allegedly mutilated by her father in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said. The girl's father was opposed to her relationship with a youth, who sold 'golgappas', and had scolded her, they added.

Finding his daughter dead, the man had hired a fish-seller for Rs 8,500 to chop off his daughter's body and dispose it in order to escape abetment-to-suicide charges. The girl's father and the fish seller have been arrested and further investigations are underway, police said.

The gruesome incident took place in Chuhdi village under Chanpatia police station area of ​​Bettiah a week ago. On Sunday evening, a sack carrying a headless decapitated body was recovered from a canal near Mohaddipur Mir Tola of Majhauliya police station area of ​​the district. Police found six mutilated body parts inside the sack but the head was missing. The body was immediately sent for post-mortem and investigations were launched.

Meanwhile, an informer identified the body as Chuhdi village-resident, Virendra Shah's daughter. After which, a police team went to Shah's house and arrested him. When questioned about the incident, Shah initially was reluctant to reveal anything. However, following a thorough grilling and a raid conducted in his house, he confessed to his crime.

Shah told police that his daughter had died by suicide and he had got the body chopped before disposing it. He also informed about his accomplice, who was then arrested.

"The case has been solved with the help of Majhaulia and Chanpatia Police. The head of the deceased has not been recovered yet. The girl's father, Virendra Shah and his associate Prabhu Shah have been arrested and sent to jail. Raids are on to arrest one more person, who was involved in the incident. The accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation." Vivek Deep, Bettiah Sadar DSP said.

Shah told police that he had arranged his daughter's marriage in November but the girl was in love with a 'golgappa-wala' from Uttar Pradesh, who ran a shop in the local market. He told that despite asking his daughter to snap ties with the youth, she did not listen to him.